The CFL’s highest-paid linebackers in 2026

Photo courtesy: Ottawa Redblacks/CFL

Linebackers have to do it all — stop the run, rush the passer, drop into coverage, play special teams. If you can name it, they’re expected to do it.

Today, we’re breaking down the 10 highest-paid linebackers in the Canadian Football League.

3DownNation will be unveiling the CFL’s highest-paid players from each position group over the coming days. We’ve already covered quarterbacks, running backs, fullbacks, receivers, offensive linemen, and defensive linemen so don’t forget to check back for the rest.

“Hard money” is a CFL term that refers to any portion of a contract that is paid even if a player is hurt. This includes base salary, signing bonuses, roster bonuses, housing allowances, travel allowances, and training allowances. Marketing money, which is officially called “non-football-related services,” isn’t always guaranteed, though we’ve decided to include it in hard money for this series.

Any additional components — often referred to as “playtime” or “performance incentives” — are outlined in part or in full in the paragraph accompanying each player. These bonuses are often tied to how much a player sees the field, produces yardage, scores a touchdown, makes tackles, or whether or not they’re named an all-star.

“N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians) and “A” denotes American players.

1) A.J. Allen, Ottawa Redblacks (N)

Hard money: $240,000

Maximum value: $246,000

The 28-year-old cashed in after helping the Saskatchewan Roughriders win the Grey Cup, becoming the highest-paid linebacker in the CFL’s salary cap era. The Burlington, Ont. native got a $60,000 signing bonus to join Ottawa in free agency and will also earn $144,600 in salary, $15,400 in housing, $15,000 in marketing, $5,000 in travel, and up to $6,000 in awards incentives.

2) Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes (A)

Hard money: $230,000

Maximum value: $236,500

The two-time All-CFL defender got a $75,000 signing bonus when he reworked his deal with the Alouettes in January. The native of Lakewood, N.J. will also collect $102,300 in salary, $20,000 in marketing, $15,000 for reporting to training camp and passing his physical, $14,700 in housing, $3,000 in training, and up to $6,500 in statistical and awards incentives in 2026.

3) Wynton McManis, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

Hard money: $222,000

Maximum value: $235,000

The native of Memphis, Tenn. got an $80,000 signing bonus to join Hamilton in free agency after four seasons with the rival Argonauts. McManis will also earn $101,600 in salary, $15,400 in housing, $15,000 in marketing, $10,000 in travel, and up to $13,000 in statistical and awards incentives, including $2,000 if he leads the CFL in tackles.

4) Cameron Judge, Toronto Argonauts (N)

Hard money: $200,000

Maximum value: $208,500

The veteran defender got a $50,000 signing bonus to remain in Toronto for 2026, which will be his third season with the team. The 31-year-old will also make $104,700 in salary, $15,300 in housing, $15,000 in marketing, $10,000 in training, and up to $8,500 in statistical and awards incentives, including $1,500 if he leads the league in tackles.

5) Jameer Thurman, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $182,000

Maximum value: $187,000

The six-foot, 225-pound defender received a $50,000 signing bonus to stick with the Roughriders after earning his first-career All-CFL selection in 2025. Thurman will also receive $104,700 in salary, $15,300 in housing, $7,000 in travel, $5,000 in marketing, and up to $5,000 in awards incentives.

6) Isaac Darkangelo, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Hard money: $156,000

Maximum value: $170,500

The 26-year-old cashed a $35,000 signing bonus when he re-signed with the Argonauts in December, as he appears set to take over the team’s starting role at middle linebacker. Darkangelo will also earn $105,600 in salary, $15,400 in housing, and up to $14,500 in statistical and awards incentives.

7) Ben Hladik, B.C. Lions (N)

Hard money: $145,000

Maximum value: $156,000

The native of Vernon, B.C. signed back with the Lions for a sixth season with the club. The six-foot-four, 235-pound defender received a $25,000 signing bonus to agree to the contract and will make an additional $104,600 in salary, $15,400 in housing, plus upwards of $11,000 in playtime and awards incentives.

8) Nick Anderson, Edmonton Elks (A)

Hard money: $143,500

Maximum value: $150,500

The CFL’s former Most Outstanding Rookie collected a $20,000 roster bonus in February ahead of his third season with the Elks. Anderson will also make $91,500 in salary, $15,000 in housing, $15,000 in marketing, $2,000 in travel, and up to $7,000 in awards incentives.

9) Nyles Morgan, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $142,500

Maximum value: $151,500

The six-foot-two, 240-pound defender got a $40,000 roster bonus after being acquired by Ottawa in a trade from Edmonton. Morgan will also receive $70,000 in salary, $15,000 in housing, $10,000 in travel, $7,500 in marketing, and up to $9,000 in statistical and awards incentives.

10) Tyrell Richards, Montreal Alouettes (N)

Hard money: $141,000

Maximum value: $159,500

The former first-overall CFL draft pick got a $30,000 signing bonus to rejoin the Alouettes for a fifth season in La Belle Province. The 27-year-old is also due $85,600 in salary, $15,400 in housing, $10,000 in marketing, and up to $18,500 in playtime and awards incentives.