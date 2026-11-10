Toronto Argonauts bring back practice roster defensive lineman

Photo: Aru Das/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed American defensive lineman Jason Compoh.

The six-foot-one, 240-pound pass rusher finished the 2026 season on the practice roster, which made him a free agent automatically when the season ended. He dressed in one game for Toronto, but was not credited with any statistics.

Compoh played five seasons at Merrimack College, collecting 77 tackles, 16 for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles in 38 games. He went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Toronto Argonauts (9-9) were eliminated from CFL playoff contention by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the East Semi-Final. Click here for the team’s list of pending free agents.