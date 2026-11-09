Toronto Argonauts bring back Quincy Robinson

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The Toronto Argonauts have brought back American defensive lineman Quincy Robinson, the team announced on Monday.

The six-foot-three, 235-pound defender attended training camp with the Boatmen earlier this year, though he was released among final cuts.

The native of Wilmington, N.C. finished his collegiate career at Delaware State University in 2025 where he made 40 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 12 games.

Robinson previously played at Bluefield University where he recorded 177 total tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries over 31 games. He was twice named All-Conference and was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

The Toronto Argonauts (9-9) were eliminated from CFL playoff contention by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the East Semi-Final. Click here for the team’s list of pending free agents.