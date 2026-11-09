Fit check: Montreal Alouettes, Edmonton Elks confirm uniforms for 113th Grey Cup

Photo: Edmonton Elks

The uniforms have officially been set for the 113th Grey Cup between the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks.

Montreal will wear navy helmets, white jerseys, and navy pants. The Alouettes are considered the away team and will utilize the University of Calgary Dinos locker room at McMahon Stadium.

The Elks will wear gold helmets, green jerseys, and gold pants. As the home team, they will use the Calgary Stampeders locker room.

The Alouettes and Elks split their two meetings during the regular season this year.

In June, Edmonton won 32-29 in overtime at Commonwealth Stadium, as running back Justin Rankin recorded 230 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

Montreal responded with a 48-30 victory at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in August, led by a 131-yard, three-touchdown performance from Tyson Philpot.

The Alouettes are back in the CFL’s championship game after losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in last year’s Grey Cup. They most recently won a title in 2023, when Fajardo was named the game’s Most Valuable Player in a 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Elks have not appeared in a Grey Cup since 2015, when they defeated the Ottawa Redblacks by a score of 26-20. Michael Reilly was named the game’s MVP after he threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

The Alouettes opened as short favourites for Sunday’s matchup against Edmonton on BET99. Click here to read more.

The Montreal Alouettes (15-4) and Edmonton Elks (14-5) will meet in the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15 with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 10 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN, CTV, RDS, and Crave in Canada and CFL+ internationally.