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Tyler Snead guarantees Montreal Alouettes will win 113th Grey Cup

Photo: Vincent Ethier/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

A year ago, the Montreal Alouettes walked off the field in Winnipeg knowing the team had fallen one victory short of accomplishing their ultimate goal.

Now, one year later, Montreal is back in the big game. And this time around, all-star receiver Tyler Snead isn’t interested in leaving any room for doubt. When asked what will be different this year compared to last, the American receiver didn’t hesitate.

“We’re gonna win it. We’re going to go in there and win it,” he told 3DownNation after the East Final. “That’s all I can say.”

There was no “hopefully.” No talk about taking things one day at a time. Just a guarantee.

Snead wasn’t the only Alouette feeling confident after Montreal punched its ticket to Calgary.

Defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund was a little more conservative when asked whether the Als were going all the way, but the message remained pretty clear.

“I know it and you know it, no matter what anybody else says,” he told 3DownNation. “I will believe in this team until the very end. It’s the whole team; it’s three phases. The belief never wavered. Now, there is one more game to win.”

Linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, who recorded five tackles on Saturday afternoon, was just as confident after the win.

“I’m proud of our team. Today, we were the better team. You know what’s next, don’t ask me. Grey Cup. We’ll see you in Calgary.”

For this group, however, the trip to Calgary represents more than another shot at a championship. The goal has been there for two years: the “grind for nine,” a reference to Montreal’s pursuit of the ninth Grey Cup championship in franchise history.

Last year’s Grey Cup loss has become motivation for a team that has finally made its way back to this point. The players who experienced that disappointment made sure it wouldn’t simply be forgotten when the 2026 season began.

“Everybody who was on that field last year in Winnipeg, we made a promise that we were going to show out and do everything that we can to get back to the big game and win. Tonight is just the fruit of our labour.”

That promise is now one win away from being fulfilled.

The Alouettes wanted another opportunity. They got it.

And if you ask Snead, there’s nothing left to wonder about. They’re going to win it.

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Pablo is an Alouettes and CFL reporter based in Montreal.

Next Game Sunday, November 15

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