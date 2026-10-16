Montreal Alouettes sit Davis Alexander, start Dustin Crum against Roughriders

Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes will start Dustin Crum at quarterback against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. The team released its official depth chart on Friday.

This will be Crum’s first start of 2026. The 27-year-old joined the team as a free agent in February. He has completed 10-of-13 pass attempts for 86 yards in spot duty this season, and rushed for 32 yards and five scores.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound passer started six games for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2025, posting a 2-4 record. He completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 1,771 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions, and rushed for 429 yards and 11 scores.

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The 27-year-old started 14 games for the Redblacks as a CFL rookie in 2023, going 3-11. He threw for 3,109 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions that year, and rushed for 741 yards and nine scores. In 2024, the Grafton, Ohio native threw for 320 yards and two interceptions.

Davis Alexander will dress in a backup role. The soon-to-be 28-year-old has gone 13-3 as a starter this season, helping the Alouettes clinch first place in the East Division. He has completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 5,257 yards, 35 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Also sitting out this week are star receivers Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead, who are first and second in CFL receiving yardage with 1,809 and 1,474 yards respectively. Both have been placed on the one-game injured list with shoulder issues. Alexander Hollins and Marco Dubois will dress as their replacements.

Other key starters resting this week include running back Stevie Scott III and cornerback Lorenzo Burns (head). Shomari Lawrence will tote the rock offensively, while Neil Campbell gets the start on defence.

In positive news, long snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa will make his return to the lineup after recovering from a knee injury. Linebacker Donovan Manuel and defensive tackle Bryce Ganious will dress as depth pieces. Linebacker Riley MacLeod and defensive end T.J. Guy have been returned to the practice roster in corresponding moves.

The Montreal Alouettes (13-3) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-8) on Saturday, October 17, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The two teams played on Thanksgiving this past week, as Davis Alexander threw five touchdown passes to lead Montreal to a 44-24 win.

The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, CTV, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal and 620 CKRM in Regina.

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