Connect with us

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sit Davis Alexander, start Dustin Crum against Roughriders

Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes will start Dustin Crum at quarterback against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. The team released its official depth chart on Friday.

This will be Crum’s first start of 2026. The 27-year-old joined the team as a free agent in February. He has completed 10-of-13 pass attempts for 86 yards in spot duty this season, and rushed for 32 yards and five scores.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound passer started six games for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2025, posting a 2-4 record. He completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 1,771 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions, and rushed for 429 yards and 11 scores.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

The 27-year-old started 14 games for the Redblacks as a CFL rookie in 2023, going 3-11. He threw for 3,109 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions that year, and rushed for 741 yards and nine scores. In 2024, the Grafton, Ohio native threw for 320 yards and two interceptions.

Davis Alexander will dress in a backup role. The soon-to-be 28-year-old has gone 13-3 as a starter this season, helping the Alouettes clinch first place in the East Division. He has completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 5,257 yards, 35 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Also sitting out this week are star receivers Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead, who are first and second in CFL receiving yardage with 1,809 and 1,474 yards respectively. Both have been placed on the one-game injured list with shoulder issues. Alexander Hollins and Marco Dubois will dress as their replacements.

Other key starters resting this week include running back Stevie Scott III and cornerback Lorenzo Burns (head). Shomari Lawrence will tote the rock offensively, while Neil Campbell gets the start on defence.

In positive news, long snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa will make his return to the lineup after recovering from a knee injury. Linebacker Donovan Manuel and defensive tackle Bryce Ganious will dress as depth pieces. Linebacker Riley MacLeod and defensive end T.J. Guy have been returned to the practice roster in corresponding moves.

The Montreal Alouettes (13-3) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-8) on Saturday, October 17, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The two teams played on Thanksgiving this past week, as Davis Alexander threw five touchdown passes to lead Montreal to a 44-24 win.

The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, CTV, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal and 620 CKRM in Regina.

Graphic courtesy: Montreal Alouettes

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

Today's Games Friday, October 16

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Saskatchewan ‘fell apart’ in second half versus Alouettes as Davis Alexander cooked Riders

John Hodge

Winnipeg Blue Bombers swap one starter against Edmonton Elks

JC Abbott

Edmonton Elks owner Deb Thompson encourages fans to set aside name change grievances, return for playoffs

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 20

B.C. Lions

Tommy Stevens headlines team nominees for CFLPA’s Tom Pate Memorial Award

Edmonton Elks

Andrew McInnis’ CFL picks: bank on Toronto Argonauts establishing early lead

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks owner Deb Thompson encourages fans to set aside name change grievances, return for playoffs

Derrick Moncrief

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders revamp secondary, offensive line for clash with B.C.

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation CFL best bets: Week 20

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Two top receiving weapons return for Saskatchewan Roughriders against Montreal

Jayden Dalke

Saskatchewan Roughriders

RCMP won’t release Jayden Dalke toxicology results from fatal crash

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers swap one starter against Edmonton Elks

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch playoff spots in Week 20

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats release two from practice roster

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Slow start, no offence leads to Hamilton Tiger-Cats home loss to Edmonton (& five other thoughts)

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts QB Chad Kelly suffers lower body injury against Redblacks

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly returns as Toronto Argonauts swap four starters against Ottawa

Nick Mardner

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks release former top CFL draft pick Nick Mardner

Justin Hardy

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks rule out Justin Hardy amid six roster changes

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sit Davis Alexander, start Dustin Crum against Roughriders

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku wins Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award

B.C. Lions

Alleged groin punches from B.C.’s Josh Hagerty result in ‘life-altering’ injury to Alouettes’ Liam Talbot

B.C. Lions

CFL suspends Josh Hagerty two games for striking Liam Talbot, two others disciplined

Stewart Johnston

News

CFL board of governors unanimously approves Quebec City expansion: report

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers place Zach Collaros on six-game injured list

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign six players, including QB Eddie Lee Marburger

Montreal Alouettes

CFL fines three from Montreal Alouettes-B.C. Lions brawl

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions admonish Josh Hagerty’s ‘huge mistake’ but will not release him

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks list top two running backs as game-time decisions against Argos

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly’s agent hoping to change CFL status quo with next contract

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts set CFL time of possession record in win over Edmonton Elks

News

CFL unveils new Indigenous logo

Toronto Argonauts

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Toronto Argonauts ascend with win over Elks

News

Riley Green to perform 113th Grey Cup halftime show

B.C. Lions

Nathan Rourke reaches CFL QB pay level not seen since Michael Reilly, Bo Levi Mitchell in 2019

News

CFL touts first quadruple-header since 1995 as TV ratings success

Tevin Jones

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders make seven roster changes against Redblacks

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts clinch home playoff game with win over Elks

Greg Bell

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks swap seven starters against Stampeders

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories