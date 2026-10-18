Around U Sports: Saskatchewan Huskies continue first-place push with win over Manitoba

Photo: Liam Richards/Electric Umbrella.

Around U Sports is a weekly feature on 3DownNation that takes readers across the country to summarize collegiate football action, highlighting standout performances and tracking possible playoff matchups. It will run until the second round of the playoffs, at which point 3DownNation will produce standalone articles for each game.

Manitoba Bisons, 20 — Saskatchewan Huskies, 39

Anton Amundrud had another strong outing for the Huskies, completing 36-of-44 pass attempts for 474 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, and rushing twice for 22 yards. The native of Lloydminster, Alta. now has 15 touchdown passes on the season, tying his previous career-high. Saskatchewan clinched a playoff berth with the win, and can clinch a home playoff game next week with a win over the lowly Alberta Golden Bears. Manitoba managed only 255 yards of offence with Ishe Matanga and Aidan Wiberg each registering one rushing touchdown.

3DownNation Newsletter Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m. Email Address Subscribe → By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Alberta Golden Bears, 17 — Regina Rams, 43

Carter Ashman and Kaiden Banfield were dominant along the ground for Regina, combining for 44 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns behind a strong offensive line. Owen Sieben also threw two touchdown passes in the win, hitting Nic Sirleaf and Kaleb Senz for the scores. It was another tough start for NCAA transfer Christian Veilleux, who threw for 250 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions for Alberta, who sit alone in the Canada West basement at 1-5.

Concordia Stingers, 14 — Montreal Carabins, 19

The visitors almost recorded a massive upset, though Merton Theagene scored a 13-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the game to win it for Montreal. Concordia managed only nine first down and 153 yards of offence, with Bradly Parent scoring the team’s only touchdown. Carabins quarterback Pepe Gonzalez, the reigning U Sports Rookie of the Year, did not play due to injury, as Esteban Bedoya threw for 221 yards and one interception in his place.

St. FX X-Men, 51 — Mount Allison Mounties, 7

Deion Blackwood was brilliant for St. FX in this beatdown, as he threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers. Giancarlo Wylie also had a good day along the ground, rushing 15 times for 102 yards and two scores. Owen Watrych led the X-Men with 10.5 total tackles, while Brad Hulton notched two sacks. Mount Allison’s lone score came on a 54-yard run from quarterback Justin Charles, who finished the day with more rushing yards than passing yards.

🏈 FB | First play from scrimmage and @ubcfbl pulls out some trickery with Marvyn Larozar connecting with Trey Montour for a 90 yard TD to open the game!! 😲 https://t.co/eW4W7eGdMN — UBC Thunderbirds (@ubctbirds) October 17, 2026

Calgary Dinos, 18 — UBC Thunderbirds, 34

The home side scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter and never looked back to remain in position for a home playoff game. Rookie sensation Marvyn Larozar hit Trey Montour for a 90-yard touchdown pass on a trick play to start the game, setting the tone early. Jack Pasloski was the standout for UBC on defence, as he made 4.5 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Saboor Zeeshan was the top performer for Calgary, as he made four catches for 92 yards and one touchdown.

McGill Redbirds, 10 — Laval Rouge et Or, 34

McGill recently reached the U Sports national rankings for the first time since 2003 but got blasted in Quebec City, partly because star running back Jerry Momo was out with injury. Victor Charland threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns in the win, hitting 2027 CFL Draft prospect Olivier Cool for two scores. It was a tough day for Redbirds quarterback Elliott Drapeau, who was intercepted three times. Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald, who moved from quarterback to receiver this season, made five catches for 91 yards in the loss.

Saint Mary’s Huskies, 23 — Acadia Axemen, 13

The Huskies almost suffered their first loss of the season before a 16-point resurgence in the fourth quarter. Saint Mary’s had a miserable day through the air as Justin Shibley and Noah Glover combined for only six completions, 106 passing yards, and one interception, though Malcolm Bussey and Reece Wyke were dominant on the ground, rushing 39 times for 363 yards and two scores. Jase LeBlanc scored Acadia’s lone touchdown on a 36-yard pass from Mason Jude.

Carleton Ravens, 8 — Laurier Golden Hawks, 68

It’s been a disappointing season so far for Laurier, and it appears they took their frustrations out on Carleton. Will Russell threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while Tayshaun Jackson, Lewc Rayner, Quinten Springer, and Darion Bacik-Hadden combined for 214 yards and four scores along the ground. Carleton’s lone score came on an 11-yard rush from Justin Charles. The Golden Hawks can still make the playoffs, though their last regular-season game is scheduled against Western and their former head coach, Michael Faulds.

York Lions, 34 — Toronto Varsity Blues, 10

The Lions kept their playoff hopes alive with a crosstown win in the annual Argo Cup. Jayden Shallow caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Maurice Sodja, while Isreal Ayorinde nabbed a pick-six late in the fourth quarter. The Varsity Blues got their only touchdown on a pick-six from Ryan Stewart. Having now won back-to-back games, York could clinch their first playoff berth since 2004 with a win over Waterloo next week.

Guelph Gryphons, 41 — Queen’s Gaels, 42

Queen’s fended off a late comeback bid to improve to 6-1 and maintain the top seed in the OUA with one game left on the schedule. Alex Vreeken threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were caught by Benjamin Falkowsky. Georgetown, Ont. native Jacob Baldwin led the team with 6.5 tackles and one tackle for loss. Guelph recorded 651 yards of offence despite the loss, as Tristan Aboud threw for 490 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for a team-leading 81 yards and one score.

Western Mustangs, 37 — Ottawa Gee-Gees, 27

Ben Casselman had his best start since taking over the controls for the Mustangs, as the third-year passer threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were caught by Emmett Charles. Charles now leads all of U Sports with 10 receiving touchdowns on the season. Josh Janssen threw a touchdown pass to Emyl Gregoire for Ottawa, while Souleymane Camara scored twice along the ground. The Mustangs can still finish first in the OUA if they win next week and Queen’s loses to McMaster.

McMaster Marauders, 20 — Waterloo Warriors, 12

Kalen Tan and Ben Kingston scored McMaster’s two touchdowns on the day to improve to 6-1 and keep their hopes of finishing in first place alive. Christian Chukwuali II had another strong game along the line of scrimmage, recording four tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks. The Hamilton, Ont. native now sits first in the nation with 12 sacks on the year. Nick Orr threw for 148 yards and one interception in the loss, though he was effective on the run, as he led the Warriors with 86 rushing yard and one score.

Bishop’s Gaiters, 14 — Sherbrooke Vert et Or, 29

Sherbrooke finally got its first win of the season, as Carl-Emile Dubois-Farrar caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jeremy Fyfe and returned a punt 93 yards for a score. Timoté Nehma-Lacasse was Bishop’s top performer on the day, as he made six catches for 97 yards and one touchdown, while Jet Wilson, Francois Richer, and Mathieu Payette each recorded sacks.

Canada West

Saskatchewan Huskies — 5-1

UBC Thunderbirds — 4-2

Regina Rams — 3-3

Manitoba Bisons — 3-3

Calgary Dinos — 2-4

Alberta Golden Bears — 1-5

Ontario University Athletics (OUA)

Queen’s Gaels — 6-1

Western Mustangs — 6-1

McMaster Marauders — 6-1

Windsor Lancers — 5-2

Guelph Gryphons — 4-3

Ottawa Gee-Gees — 4-4

Laurier Golden Hawks — 3-4

York Lions — 3-4

Waterloo Warriors — 2-5

Carleton Ravens — 0-7

Toronto Varsity Blues — 0-7

Réseau du Sport Étudiant (RSEQ)

Laval Rouge et Or — 6-0

Montreal Carabins — 5-1

McGill Redbirds — 4-2

Concordia Stingers — 1-5

Sherbrooke Vert et Or — 1-5

Bishop’s Gaiters — 1-5

Atlantic University Sport (AUS)

Saint Mary’s Huskies — 6-0

St. FX X-Men — 4-2

Mount Allison Mounties — 1-5

Acadia Axemen — 1-5