Vernon Adams Jr., Dedrick Mills ‘trending positively’ for Calgary Stampeders

Photo courtesy: Zach Dittberner/B.C. Lions

It appears the Calgary Stampeders have dodged a bullet, as franchise quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and star running back Dedrick Mills have received positive prognoses after suffering head injuries in the team’s most recent game.

“(With Adams) we certainly are still making sure that we’re OK to get him back,” head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson told the media on Tuesday. “Both (he and Mills), I think, are trending positively. Mills just seemed to bounce back a little bit quicker.”

The injuries occurred in a 30-26 loss to the B.C. Lions on August 13, ahead of last week’s bye. Neither player finished the game.

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Adams Jr. was injured after he scrambled near midfield early in the fourth quarter. He was tackled by Lions defenders Deontai Williams Sr. and Lorenzo Mauldin IV, and his helmet struck the turf. He momentarily appeared unresponsive following the play.

Mills left the field after taking a hit from Williams that broke up a short pass late in the third quarter. The hit did not draw a penalty, though the defender was later assessed a maximum fine by the CFL.

Adams Jr. was replaced at quarterback by Josh Love, who completed six-of-ten pass attempts for 58 yards and one interception in a relief role. The pick occurred near the goal line with 37 seconds left, sealing the loss.

“(Love) competed, he was able to get us into position there. Obviously, we’d love a throw back, a decision back,” said Dickenson. “A mistake, certainly when you don’t have as many plays, can be magnified, he knows that. I think he’s responded, had a good practice today.

“I let all three quarterback chuck it around. I do feel like he’s a guy that I know we can win with, as well as (third-stringer) Ben (Wooldridge). Vernon’s our guy if he’s healthy — obviously, he gives us our best chance to win — but our backups relish the chance to get in there and get action.”

Dickenson also provided an update on veterans Reggie Begelton and Rene Paredes, neither of whom has played yet this season.

“I definitely gave them more reps today,” he said. “They’re still on the six-game (injured list), meaning they’re not gonna play. They’ll stay there, but at least they’re allowed to compete, practice, do the right things. I thought both guys made impacts today.”

Begelton was carted off the field early last season after suffering what was later reported to be a fractured leg. The three-time All-CFL selection had been one of Calgary’s most effective offensive weapons prior to the injury, making 427 catches for 5,660 yards and 28 touchdowns in 88 career games.

Jude McAtamney has filled-in for Paredes this season, and made 22-of-26 field goal attempts (84.6 percent) and 39-of-41 convert attempts (95.1 percent). The 26-year-old native of Derry, North Ireland was Calgary’s first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Global Draft.

The Calgary Stampeders (4-6) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-7) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, August 29 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 39-20 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, while the Stampeders were on bye.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 19 degrees and a 60 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS2, CTV, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton or 770 CHQR in Calgary.