Connect with us

Calgary Stampeders

Vernon Adams Jr., Dedrick Mills ‘trending positively’ for Calgary Stampeders

Photo courtesy: Zach Dittberner/B.C. Lions

It appears the Calgary Stampeders have dodged a bullet, as franchise quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and star running back Dedrick Mills have received positive prognoses after suffering head injuries in the team’s most recent game.

“(With Adams) we certainly are still making sure that we’re OK to get him back,” head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson told the media on Tuesday. “Both (he and Mills), I think, are trending positively. Mills just seemed to bounce back a little bit quicker.”

The injuries occurred in a 30-26 loss to the B.C. Lions on August 13, ahead of last week’s bye. Neither player finished the game.

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Adams Jr. was injured after he scrambled near midfield early in the fourth quarter. He was tackled by Lions defenders Deontai Williams Sr. and Lorenzo Mauldin IV, and his helmet struck the turf. He momentarily appeared unresponsive following the play.

Mills left the field after taking a hit from Williams that broke up a short pass late in the third quarter. The hit did not draw a penalty, though the defender was later assessed a maximum fine by the CFL.

Adams Jr. was replaced at quarterback by Josh Love, who completed six-of-ten pass attempts for 58 yards and one interception in a relief role. The pick occurred near the goal line with 37 seconds left, sealing the loss.

“(Love) competed, he was able to get us into position there. Obviously, we’d love a throw back, a decision back,” said Dickenson. “A mistake, certainly when you don’t have as many plays, can be magnified, he knows that. I think he’s responded, had a good practice today.

“I let all three quarterback chuck it around. I do feel like he’s a guy that I know we can win with, as well as (third-stringer) Ben (Wooldridge). Vernon’s our guy if he’s healthy — obviously, he gives us our best chance to win — but our backups relish the chance to get in there and get action.”

Dickenson also provided an update on veterans Reggie Begelton and Rene Paredes, neither of whom has played yet this season.

“I definitely gave them more reps today,” he said. “They’re still on the six-game (injured list), meaning they’re not gonna play. They’ll stay there, but at least they’re allowed to compete, practice, do the right things. I thought both guys made impacts today.”

Begelton was carted off the field early last season after suffering what was later reported to be a fractured leg. The three-time All-CFL selection had been one of Calgary’s most effective offensive weapons prior to the injury, making 427 catches for 5,660 yards and 28 touchdowns in 88 career games.

Jude McAtamney has filled-in for Paredes this season, and made 22-of-26 field goal attempts (84.6 percent) and 39-of-41 convert attempts (95.1 percent). The 26-year-old native of Derry, North Ireland was Calgary’s first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Global Draft.

The Calgary Stampeders (4-6) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-7) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, August 29 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 39-20 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, while the Stampeders were on bye.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 19 degrees and a 60 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS2, CTV, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton or 770 CHQR in Calgary.

Next Game Friday, August 28

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Roughriders stagger into BC Place, get knocked out by B.C. Lions (& other thoughts)

John Hodge

2026 Hec Crighton Trophy watchlist: 10 candidates for top U Sports honour

JC Abbott

B.C. Lions bask in defensive redemption, exact sweet revenge on Saskatchewan (& 10 other thoughts)

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: B.C. Lions outperforming expectations with Nathan Rourke back

Lawrence Woods III

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions sign former Tiger-Cats standout Lawrence Woods III

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions leapfrog Riders with head-to-head win

Edmonton Elks

‘You felt his presence all day’: Canadian pass rusher Wesley Bailey earns rave reviews from Sean McVay after L.A. Rams preseason victory

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks defend ‘concrete castle of the North’ with loudest statement yet

Calgary Stampeders

Vernon Adams Jr., Dedrick Mills ‘trending positively’ for Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders

CFL advanced stats revealed: 20 leaders and laggards halfway through the 2026 season

Shemar Bridges

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Shemar Bridges after release from Hamilton

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Roughriders stagger into BC Place, get knocked out by B.C. Lions (& other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign UFL standout Kyahva Tezino

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers waste brilliant start in loss to Elks (& 10 other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Scott Milanovich: Bo Levi Mitchell improving but 2026 return ‘little bit of a long shot’

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign QB Cameron Peters, release Jarret Doege

Toronto Argonauts

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 12

Toronto Argonauts

Tomi Swick, Matthew Good to play Labour Day Classic halftime show in Hamilton

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks hire Jim Popp as senior football advisor

Ottawa Redblacks

3DownNation Podcast: Redblacks fire Burke and hire Popp, Riders lose again, Lemon shines

Montreal Alouettes

Bobblehead tribute prompted ’emotional week’ for Montreal Alouettes’ Davis Alexander

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes turn up the heat, crush Ottawa Redblacks (& five other thoughts)

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions’ Darnell Sankey fined for hit that injured Toronto QB Chad Kelly

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders add A.J. Ouellette, Rolan Milligan Jr. to six-game injured list

Elks Fans Crowd Commonwealth

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks open upper bowl for first time since 2023, over 30k fans expected against Riders

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers suffer humiliating loss to B.C. Lions (& eight other thoughts)

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly not expected to miss time for Toronto Argonauts: report

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘This is crazy’: Willie Jefferson in disbelief over Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ current home-field disadvantage

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes’ Tyson Philpot ties CFL record for fastest receiver to 1,000 yards

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fire William Fields, move Jeff Reinebold to defensive coordinator

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Harrison Frost starting quarterback against B.C. Lions in Week 10

Ed Hervey

Edmonton Elks

‘I started unscrewing nameplates’: Ed Hervey details locker-room purge that turned Edmonton Elks around

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie fired William Fields after defensive suggestions ‘fell on deaf ears’

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats prove kitty’s still got claws

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders reverse-hurdle over Edmonton Elks

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to start Kaidon Salter against Winnipeg Blue Bombers: report

B.C. Lions

Kaidon Salter harnesses lightning, Zander Horvath unleashes thunder as B.C. Lions upset Bombers (& 11 other thoughts)

Elic Ayomanor

NFL

Comprehensive guide to Canadians and former CFL players in NFL training camps in 2026

Saskatchewan Roughriders

2026 CFL return ‘gonna be tough’ for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Rolan Milligan Jr.

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders place Tevaughn Campbell, Kian Schaffer-Baker on six-game injured list

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories