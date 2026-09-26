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Legendary Edmonton general manager Norm Kimball, architect of five-in-a-row Grey Cup dynasty, dead at 96

Photo courtesy: Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame CFL executive Norm Kimball passed away this week at the age of 96, according to multiple media reports.

The native of Edmonton first joined his hometown CFL club in 1961 as their minor football coordinator and was promoted to general manager in 1964. He went on to lead the franchise for 21 seasons, becoming the architect of the Green and Gold’s five-in-a-row dynasty from 1978 to 1982. He won six total Grey Cups and posted a combined 199-141-12 record at the helm.

Kimball spent three seasons as the chairman of the CFL’s general managers and also headed up the player relations committee, spearheading negotiations with the Canadian Football League Players’ Association. After departing Edmonton in 1985, he spent two seasons as team president and chief operating officer of the Montreal Alouettes.

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The legendary executive was enshrined in Edmonton’s Wall of Honour in 1990 and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He was also inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

The Edmonton Elks (10-4) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-10) on Saturday, September 26, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Tabbies lost to the Montreal Alouettes last week, while the Elks narrowly lost to the Toronto Argonauts.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton or 880 CHED in Edmonton.

Next Games Friday, October 2

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