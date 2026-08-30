Connect with us

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts hold CFL rights to viral NFL offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete

Photo: James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys waived offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete on Sunday as part of their post-training camp roster cutdowns on Sunday.

His agent, Brett Tessler, made the announcement on social media.

“The Dallas Cowboys are releasing my client Shiyazh Pete,” he wrote in a statement. “Had a memorable preseason and should get the opportunity to continue developing somewhere this season.”

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Pete may yet garner another NFL opportunity, but his CFL rights belong to the Toronto Argonauts if he chooses to come north of the border.

According to the CFL’s official database, the Argonauts added Pete to their negotiation list on Thursday, August 27. His rights were dropped by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Wednesday, August 26.

Pete signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in May. He recently went viral for a speech he gave in the locker room after the team’s 34-13 preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals on August 21.

The six-foot-nine, 309-pound blocker finished his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky in 2025. He previously spent four seasons at New Mexico State University, where he first joined the team as a walk-on.

In total, Pete played 45 collegiate games and made 42 starts. He was named first-team All-Conference USA in 2023.

The 23-year-old was born in Ronan, Mon. and is the first member of the Navajo Nation to sign an NFL contract. He is reportedly knows English, Navajo, and American Sign Language.

Tessler also represents Montreal Alouettes offensive lineman Tiger Shanks, who was a first-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The Vancouver native won the starting job at right tackle partway through his rookie season and helped the Alouettes earn a berth in the 112th Grey Cup. He has remained in the team’s starting lineup since.

It remains unclear if Pete will ever sign a CFL contract, but his agent has sent clients up north in the past.

In the meantime, he’s expected to await other NFL opportunities following his release from Dallas.

John Hodge is a longtime Canadian football reporter, insider, and podcaster for 3DownNation. Based in Winnipeg, Hodge is also a freelance television and radio broadcaster.

Today's Game Sunday, August 30

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Las Vegas Raiders intend to sign Canadian Niklas Henning to practice squad

John Hodge

Chicago Bears waive Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL draft pick Kyle Hergel

JC Abbott

Mike Benevides challenges ‘bullsh*t’ CFL coaching complaints amid B.C. Lions’ defensive renaissance

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: B.C. Lions outperforming expectations with Nathan Rourke back

B.C. Lions

Indianapolis Colts waive former B.C. Lions defensive back Robert Carter Jr.

B.C. Lions

Mike Benevides challenges ‘bullsh*t’ CFL coaching complaints amid B.C. Lions’ defensive renaissance

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks CFL draft pick Wesley Bailey makes Los Angeles Rams initial 53-man roster

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions leapfrog Riders with head-to-head win

Calgary Stampeders

Minnesota Vikings waive former Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jacob Roberts with injury

Calgary Stampeders

High five: how Josh Love led the Calgary Stampeders to a win over the Ticats

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Chicago Bears waive Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL draft pick Kyle Hergel

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Dohnte Meyers makes Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Patrick Neufeld takes penalties in stride, tries to ‘play on the edge’

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers stun Montreal Alouettes with dominant win (& 11 other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats add NFL-drafted QB Cam Miller to negotiation list

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Canadian linebacker Devin Veresuk waived by Indianapolis Colts: sources

Toronto Argonauts

Las Vegas Raiders intend to sign Canadian Niklas Henning to practice squad

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts hold CFL rights to viral NFL offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks’ QB Jake Maier sets CFL record for most consecutive losses as starter to begin season

Ottawa Redblacks

New England Patriots waive Ottawa product Jesse Luketa

Montreal Alouettes

Los Angeles Rams waive Montreal Alouettes first-round CFL Draft pick Rohan Jones

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes hit Winnipeg wall in second loss (& seven other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘This is crazy’: Willie Jefferson in disbelief over Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ current home-field disadvantage

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats prove kitty’s still got claws

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fire William Fields, move Jeff Reinebold to defensive coordinator

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Harrison Frost starting quarterback against B.C. Lions in Week 10

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie fired William Fields after defensive suggestions ‘fell on deaf ears’

Ed Hervey

Edmonton Elks

‘I started unscrewing nameplates’: Ed Hervey details locker-room purge that turned Edmonton Elks around

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders reverse-hurdle over Edmonton Elks

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders place Tevaughn Campbell, Kian Schaffer-Baker on six-game injured list

Saskatchewan Roughriders

2026 CFL return ‘gonna be tough’ for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Rolan Milligan Jr.

Shawn Burke

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fire vice president of football ops Shawn Burke

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats bench Tre Ford, insert Harrison Frost in loss to Stampeders

Edmonton Elks

CFL fines Edmonton Elks’ Noah Taylor for contacting official, disciplines two others

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks set longest losing streak in modern CFL history

Picks

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: B.C. Lions outperforming expectations with Nathan Rourke back

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Bo Levi Mitchell provides brief injury update

Calgary Stampeders

Low five: how the Calgary Stampeders lost Vernon Adams Jr., Dedrick Mills, and a late lead to the B.C. Lions

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release opening-day starter Jaylen Johnson

Martez Ivey

Edmonton Elks

New B.C. tackle Martez Ivey details ‘mutual’ departure from Redblacks, ‘shock’ release by Elks

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories