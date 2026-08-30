Toronto Argonauts hold CFL rights to viral NFL offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete

Photo: James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys waived offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete on Sunday as part of their post-training camp roster cutdowns on Sunday.

His agent, Brett Tessler, made the announcement on social media.

“The Dallas Cowboys are releasing my client Shiyazh Pete,” he wrote in a statement. “Had a memorable preseason and should get the opportunity to continue developing somewhere this season.”

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Pete may yet garner another NFL opportunity, but his CFL rights belong to the Toronto Argonauts if he chooses to come north of the border.

According to the CFL’s official database, the Argonauts added Pete to their negotiation list on Thursday, August 27. His rights were dropped by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Wednesday, August 26.

Pete signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in May. He recently went viral for a speech he gave in the locker room after the team’s 34-13 preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals on August 21.

The six-foot-nine, 309-pound blocker finished his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky in 2025. He previously spent four seasons at New Mexico State University, where he first joined the team as a walk-on.

In total, Pete played 45 collegiate games and made 42 starts. He was named first-team All-Conference USA in 2023.

The 23-year-old was born in Ronan, Mon. and is the first member of the Navajo Nation to sign an NFL contract. He is reportedly knows English, Navajo, and American Sign Language.

Tessler also represents Montreal Alouettes offensive lineman Tiger Shanks, who was a first-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The Vancouver native won the starting job at right tackle partway through his rookie season and helped the Alouettes earn a berth in the 112th Grey Cup. He has remained in the team’s starting lineup since.

It remains unclear if Pete will ever sign a CFL contract, but his agent has sent clients up north in the past.

In the meantime, he’s expected to await other NFL opportunities following his release from Dallas.