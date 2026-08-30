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Canadian linebacker Devin Veresuk waived by Indianapolis Colts: sources

Photo courtesy: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have waived Canadian linebacker Devin Veresuk, per NFL sources.

Veresuk signed a futures contract with the Colts in January. He spent organized training activities, training camp, and the preseason with Indianapolis. He recorded one tackle, which came on special teams in the team’s final exhibition contest.

The Windsor, Ont., native was the second overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft. He made 15 regular-season starts at middle linebacker for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a rookie. The 24-year-old recorded 66 defensive tackles, three special team tackles, two sacks, two touchdowns, one forced fumble, and one interception on his way to being named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Rookie.

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Veresuk played collegiately for the University of Windsor. He registered 160 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one interception returned for a touchdown with the Lancers on his way to being named an OUA all-star in 2024.

The six-foot-two, 240-pound defender attended the University at Buffalo pro day in March 2025, where he ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash. He also recorded a 4.47-second shuttle, 7.19-second three-cone drill, 27 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, a 36-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot, four-inch broad jump.

Veresuk worked out for six NFL teams last offseason prior to signing with Indy: the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Colts, and Cincinnati Bengals. He had two years remaining on his rookie contract with the Tiger-Cats, who will retain his CFL rights through the 2027 season.

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