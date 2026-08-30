Connect with us

NFL

New England Patriots waive Ottawa product Jesse Luketa

Photo courtesy: Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have waived Canadian outside linebacker Jesse Luketa as part of their final roster cuts, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old must now clear waivers, where he could be claimed by any other NFL team. If he goes unselected, he will become a free agent and will then be eligible to be added to a practice roster if an opportunity arises.

Luketa signed with the Patriots this offseason. In three preseason games, he recorded five defensive tackles. He finished the 2025 season on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice roster, but did not appear in any games and was not retained after the season.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

The native of Edmonton, Alta., who was raised in Ottawa, Ont., was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He played 31 regular-season games with the team over three seasons, making three starts and recording 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

Luketa recorded 151 defensive tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, eight pass knockdowns, 0.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery during his collegiate career at Penn State University. He was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the conference’s coaches in 2021.

The six-foot-three, 253-pound defender’s CFL rights belong to the Ottawa Redblacks, who selected him in the second round of the 2022 CFL Draft. He has earned over $3.2 million during his NFL career.

The Patriots will open the regular season on Wednesday, September 9, when they visit the Seattle Seahawks for a Super Bowl rematch.

Today's Game Sunday, August 30

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Las Vegas Raiders intend to sign Canadian Niklas Henning to practice squad

John Hodge

Patrick Neufeld takes penalties in stride, tries to ‘play on the edge’

JC Abbott

Mike Benevides challenges ‘bullsh*t’ CFL coaching complaints amid B.C. Lions’ defensive renaissance

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: B.C. Lions outperforming expectations with Nathan Rourke back

B.C. Lions

Mike Benevides challenges ‘bullsh*t’ CFL coaching complaints amid B.C. Lions’ defensive renaissance

Garry Peters

B.C. Lions

Garry Peters officially in for B.C. Lions, Ronald Kent Jr. out against Ottawa

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions leapfrog Riders with head-to-head win

Edmonton Elks

‘You felt his presence all day’: Canadian pass rusher Wesley Bailey earns rave reviews from Sean McVay after L.A. Rams preseason victory

Calgary Stampeders

High five: how Josh Love led the Calgary Stampeders to a win over the Ticats

Calgary Stampeders

Washington Commanders waive former CFL offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones (again)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Dohnte Meyers makes Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster: report

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders wake up in second half, hold on to beat Toronto Argonauts (& other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Patrick Neufeld takes penalties in stride, tries to ‘play on the edge’

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers stun Montreal Alouettes with dominant win (& 11 other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Canadian linebacker Devin Veresuk waived by Indianapolis Colts: sources

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats let win slip through their arms against Calgary Stampeders (& seven other thoughts)

Toronto Argonauts

Las Vegas Raiders intend to sign Canadian Niklas Henning to practice squad

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts jump early, get penalized by Roughriders loss (& eight other thoughts)

Ottawa Redblacks

New England Patriots waive Ottawa product Jesse Luketa

Nyles Morgan

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks make nine roster changes against B.C. Lions

Montreal Alouettes

Los Angeles Rams waive Montreal Alouettes first-round CFL Draft pick Rohan Jones

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes hit Winnipeg wall in second loss (& seven other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘This is crazy’: Willie Jefferson in disbelief over Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ current home-field disadvantage

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes’ Tyson Philpot ties CFL record for fastest receiver to 1,000 yards

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats prove kitty’s still got claws

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fire William Fields, move Jeff Reinebold to defensive coordinator

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Harrison Frost starting quarterback against B.C. Lions in Week 10

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie fired William Fields after defensive suggestions ‘fell on deaf ears’

Ed Hervey

Edmonton Elks

‘I started unscrewing nameplates’: Ed Hervey details locker-room purge that turned Edmonton Elks around

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders reverse-hurdle over Edmonton Elks

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders place Tevaughn Campbell, Kian Schaffer-Baker on six-game injured list

Saskatchewan Roughriders

2026 CFL return ‘gonna be tough’ for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Rolan Milligan Jr.

Shawn Burke

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fire vice president of football ops Shawn Burke

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats bench Tre Ford, insert Harrison Frost in loss to Stampeders

Edmonton Elks

CFL fines Edmonton Elks’ Noah Taylor for contacting official, disciplines two others

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks set longest losing streak in modern CFL history

Picks

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: B.C. Lions outperforming expectations with Nathan Rourke back

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Bo Levi Mitchell provides brief injury update

Calgary Stampeders

Low five: how the Calgary Stampeders lost Vernon Adams Jr., Dedrick Mills, and a late lead to the B.C. Lions

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release opening-day starter Jaylen Johnson

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories