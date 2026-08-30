Las Vegas Raiders intend to sign Canadian Niklas Henning to practice squad

Photo courtesy: Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Canadian offensive lineman Niklas Henning has been waived by the Las Vegas Raiders with the intention to be signed to the practice squad, per sources.

He received positive feedback from the Raiders following training camp and exhibition games as the team sees a bright future for him.

Henning saw action on 59 total snaps across three preseason games with the Raiders, getting a particularly long look on offence in the second contest. He allowed one pressure, according to Pro Football Focus. If he clears waivers, the intention is for him to be brought back on the team’s practice roster.

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The six-foot-six, 298-pound blocker was selected second overall in the 2026 CFL Draft, which was held on Tuesday, April 28. He was picked by the Toronto Argonauts, who own his CFL rights in perpetuity.

Henning was named a first-team Ontario University Athletics conference all-star and second-team All-Canadian after helping Queen’s University win the 117th Yates Cup in 2025. He’s an ultra-athletic lineman represented by longtime partners Craig Schaeffer and Fred Weinrauch.

At the 2026 CFL Combine, Henning ran a 4.90-second 40-yard dash, 4.82-second short shuttle, and 7.77 three-cone drill. He also recorded a 31.5-inch vertical jump, a nine-foot, six-inch broad jump, and repped 225 pounds 27 times on the bench press.

In 2024, Henning auditioned for CFL teams at the U Sports East-West Bowl as a tight end. The then-255-pounder was named a second-team All-Canadian for his performance during the 2023 collegiate season, registering seven receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown.

According to 3DownNation reporter J.C. Abbott, CFL scouts felt Henning’s size, length, and blocking ability would be better suited to playing offensive line. After discussions with the Queen’s coaching staff, he embraced a move to right tackle.

Henning was born outside Munich, Germany, and his family came to Canada when he was two years old. He was raised in Milton, Ont., and attended Craig Kielburger Secondary School.