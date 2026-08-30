Toronto Argonauts jump early, get penalized by Roughriders loss (& eight other thoughts)

Photo courtesy: CFL.

For the second time this season, the Toronto Argonauts travelled to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders. This time, however, they let a chance to complete a season sweep slip away in a 28–24 loss.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

Tale of two Kellys

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Chad Kelly came out guns blazing in the first half, slicing through the Riders defence with ease. He threw for 295 yards before halftime and looked firmly in control of the Argonauts’ offence. But as the game wore on, his production dipped considerably, with Kelly managing only 121 passing yards in the second half.

Coming off arguably his most complete performance of the season, Kelly fell back into some old, and, frankly, costly habits. He threw two interceptions, including one questionable decision, and Toronto’s offence lost much of the rhythm it had established early.

A major turning point came in the third quarter, when Kelly absorbed a hard hit that forced him out of the game for three plays. After returning, he appeared more tentative and did not attack the Roughriders’ defence with the same confidence or aggressiveness.

The initial concern among Argonauts fans was that Kelly may have suffered an injury that could linger beyond this game. Fortunately, that does not appear to be the case. He seemed to have simply had the wind knocked out of him, though the hit still appeared to affect his approach for the remainder of the game.

Did Mike Miller punt away a win?

The Argonauts’ chances of earning a second straight win slipped away after they squandered a 10-point halftime lead. Perhaps the game’s most pivotal moment came with 2:36 remaining, when Toronto faced third-and-two at their own 37-yard line and elected to punt the ball back to Saskatchewan.

The decision felt like a missed opportunity, particularly given the game situation and Toronto’s need to regain control. Converting two yards would have allowed the Argonauts to keep their offence on the field, continue running down the clock, and potentially put together a drive to reclaim the lead.

Instead, the punt handed the ball back to Saskatchewan and left Toronto depending on its defence to make a stop. The Roughriders were able to run down most of the remaining time, and when the Argonauts finally regained possession, only 24 seconds were left to produce any late-game magic. With so little time and no margin for error, Toronto could not generate the miracle finish it needed.

Miller, however, saw the situation differently and did not regret the decision to kick.

“Not at all. No, we had plenty of time,” Miller said post-game. “We were able to get them down in their end, and needing a touchdown, trying to get a chance, a better chance for the drive to get the touchdown to go up. So, no, I felt we needed to do that.”

Kahmann loves Mosaic

One pleasant surprise for the Argonauts this season has been the emergence of rookie receiver Tyler Kahmann. In an already loaded Toronto receiving corps, Kahmann has consistently found ways to stand out.

Regina has been particularly kind to him. His second multi-touchdown performance of the season came in the same place as his first, as Kahmann hauled in eight of nine targets for 115 yards and two touchdowns against the Roughriders.

Heading into halftime, Kahmann’s performance looked poised to be one of the main reasons behind the Argonauts’ sixth win of the season. Instead, it became one of several strong individual efforts overshadowed by Toronto’s collapse. By the final whistle, the Argonauts were back below .500 and left Regina with their sixth loss of the year.

One jump to ruin it all

When Corey Mace’s defensive pass interference challenge was not overturned in his favour, it appeared the Roughriders and Alex Hale were set to tie the game with roughly three minutes remaining, leaving either team with a chance to win.

That changed when Tarvarus McFadden jumped offside on the field-goal attempt. Instead of allowing Hale a chance to tie the game, the penalty gave Saskatchewan a fresh set of downs. That potential field goal became a Tommy Stevens touchdown, which ultimately stood as the game-winning score in a 28–24 loss.

While a penalty of that magnitude came at the worst possible time and was certainly a key reason for the defeat, Miller’s punt was equally as damaging. Had McFadden’s mistake occurred with only a minute remaining, it would have been the defining talking point among Argonauts fans. But even after the blunder, Toronto still had time to redeem itself, and they failed to do so.

Milk carton run game

The Argonauts established a strong running game in the team’s Week 12 win, with Canadian rookie Isaiah Smith rushing for 99 yards and giving the offence valuable balance. That success helped open up opportunities in the passing game, and prevented Toronto from becoming too predictable.

But under the clear Regina sky, that ground attack was almost completely abandoned. Smith managed 16 rushing yards on two carries, while Qualan Jones finished with negative one yard on his two carries. Whether it was a product of play-calling, game flow, or Saskatchewan’s defensive approach, Toronto never found a consistent rhythm on the ground.

Kelly was certainly airing it out, but as last Saturday showed, a balanced offensive attack is essential, especially against quality opponents. As these games get tighter and the margin for error continues to shrink, the Argonauts need to establish a credible threat both through the air and on the ground. A productive rushing attack will not only take pressure off Kelly, but also help Toronto control possession, manage the clock, and keep opposing defences from keying entirely on the passing game.

Lemon ages like fine wine

As the weeks pass and daylight becomes shorter, one thing has remained certain: if the Argonauts are playing football, Shawn Lemon is likely to get at least one hit on the quarterback. Trevor Harris felt that pressure firsthand.

The 38-year-old Lemon continues to prove that age is just a number for him. He finished with two sacks and three total tackles, including a tackle for loss and a strip-sack of Harris that ended up resulting in a safety.

At the time, the play felt like a potential game-changer, extending Toronto’s lead and giving the team a surge of momentum. Of course, the Argonauts ultimately squandered that advantage. Had they held on for the win, Lemon’s strip-sack would have been remembered as one of the defining moments of the game.

With his two QB takedowns against the Roughriders, and eight in five games with the Boatmen, Lemon passed Tyrone Jones for 10th place on the all-time CFL sack list.

Lidster’s woes return

The kicking game has been a major storyline for the Argonauts throughout the 2026 season. Brady Lidster emerged as the team’s primary kicker after Lirim Hajrullahu endured struggles of his own and was later placed on the injured list. But Lidster’s issues resurfaced in Regina, where he missed a 36-yard field goal and an extra-point attempt, while having another blocked.

Those missed points proved costly. Had Toronto converted all three opportunities, they would have won by one point rather than losing by four. Instead, the special-teams mistakes became a major factor in the frustrating defeat.

Lidster needs to find greater consistency, quickly. With the CFL calendar turning to September, the Argonauts sit at 5–6 with seven games remaining. Whether it is Lidster or Hajrullahu — if he returns from injury — the team’s kicking situation could play a decisive role in the East Division standings. The difference between finishing second and third may ultimately determine whether Toronto earns a more favourable path to the playoffs or miss out altogether.

Labour Day

The Argonauts’ next game comes in the highly anticipated Labour Day Classic, where they will look to prove that a Week 12 rain-soaked victory over Hamilton was no fluke. A win would secure the season series against the Tiger-Cats, give Toronto bragging rights along the QEW, and create crucial separation in the East Division race. With the standings tightening, the difference between second and third place is massive.