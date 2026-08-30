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Former Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Dohnte Meyers makes Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster: report

Photo courtesy: Ryan Meyer/Cincinnati Bengals.

Former CFL receiver Dohnte Meyers has officially made the Cincinnati Bengals initial 53-man roster, according to multiple reports. Charlie Clifford at NBC 5 Cincinnati was the first to report the news.

Through three preseason games, Meyers caught 11 passes for 121 yards and rushed twice for 22 yards, while adding 99 return yards. He has received reps with the starting unit and has reportedly been catching extra passes after practice to build chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow.

Meyers spot on the roster is still subject to potential changes over the coming days, but he appears to have earned a meaningful role on the team.

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Meyers established himself as a fan favourite following Cincinnati’s first preseason game, when Burrow revealed that the receiver dropped everything to drive seven hours overnight from Atlanta to attend a last-minute throwing session ahead of training camp.

The 26-year-old has also drawn praise from All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and veteran backup quarterback Josh Johnson remarked following the second preseason game that teammates had been excited about Meyers potential since the spring, noting that he “pops off the tape.” Head coach Zac Taylor spoke about his consistency following the final preseason game, where Meyers put up 51 yards on just the first series.

A Division II standout at Delta State, the five-foot-11, 186-pound receiver was almost completely overlooked by the NFL coming out of college and worked as a DoorDash delivery driver before paying $100 to attend an open tryout for the Roughriders.

He made Saskatchewan’s roster as a rookie and appeared in four games, notching 24 receptions for 349 yards and one score. His production exploded in year two, as he caught 65 passes for 1,056 yards and eight touchdowns. Meyers was named a West Division all-star and helped the Riders to win the 112th Grey Cup.

The Bengals are slated to open the 2026 regular season on Sunday, September 13, when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. EDT.

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