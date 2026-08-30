Mike Benevides challenges ‘bullsh*t’ CFL coaching complaints amid B.C. Lions’ defensive renaissance

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

If you’ve ever complained that the CFL suffers from stagnation in the coaching ranks, Mike Benevides has some choice words for you.

The B.C. Lions’ defensive coordinator has heard the narrative that the three-down league simply recycles the same coaches over and over again, stunting innovation and degrading the product. Unsurprisingly, he disagrees.

“It’s bullsh*t. If you’re going to a doctor, if you’re going to a lawyer, if you’re going to someone who’s an elite craftsman or elite expert in their field, who the hell are you going to go to?” Benevides told 3DownNation this week.

3:00 ↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily 3DownNation Newsletter Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m. Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m. Email Address Subscribe → Free. Unsubscribe anytime. By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

“Do you want a rookie quarterback? Or do you want a quarterback who’s been around a while? Figure it out. When it comes to coaches, it’s just easy clickbait because (fans) get tired of it, but if they wanted an expert in their world, to protect their family or to do something for them, who are they going to go to?”

Now in his 26th season at the professional level, Benevides has sometimes been the subject of those complaints. He’s held jobs with four organizations, including two separate stints with the Lions. On three occasions, he’s been fired or not retained — an unfortunate hazard of his chosen profession. But he has always landed on his feet with a new position in a new city.

In the eyes of some, that is a scathing indictment of the CFL coaching ecosystem. How can new ideas flourish, critics have wondered, when it is always the same faces pulling on different coloured polo shirts? When teams struggle, the retreads are often the first to be blamed, in part because there are previous examples of their failings to draw upon. Predictable hire, predictable results.

Wanting to find the next big thing is natural and not entirely misguided, but Benevides believes some to be fatally flawed in their desire for the unproven.

“It’s fine to talk about that, and we all were there once, but to discredit experience, people who’ve dedicated their lives to the game — those people can go fly a friggin’ kite because they don’t know what they’re talking about,” he said.

“Look at the ones that are successful, or the people that have put in their time. Even if it’s a younger person chronologically, they’ve dedicated their lives to their craft, either starting as a player or as a coach. That narrative could go fly. I don’t have two minutes for it, not because I’m on the back nine, but because in anything in life, whatever someone does, you want the expert.”

There may be no greater example of that than the Lions’ defence this season. The pitchfork-wielding mob was at the gates after three embarrassing performances to start the season, with the calls for Benevides’ job ringing out the loudest. Shattered preseason expectations were laid at his feet, and critics pointed to past results as to why his continued employment represented an organizational failure.

Two months later, and the story is very different. B.C. entered Week 13 having allowed the fewest yards per game (346.3) of any defence in the CFL, tied for the second-fewest yards per play (6.58), and fourth in points per game (26.1). They are the league’s sturdiest unit against the run by a wide margin and have rapidly improved against the pass, allowing just 247.8 air yards per game over their past four outings. All of those have been victories for the Lions, with the defence taking the lead in each.

According to Benevides, that dramatic turnaround can be attributed largely to experienced coaching.

“I’m privileged. We’ve got the best defensive staff in the league, and why do I say that? 85 years of CFL experience. You’re talking about men who’ve dedicated their lives to this league and love this league and love the players and what they do,” he said.

“When you look at (defensive line coach Randy Melvin), he’s got a championship in both leagues. He came here with us and with me in 2011. You take a look at (linebackers coach Mark Washington). Mark stepped into our building in 2003, and (defensive backs coach Ryan Phillips) was a rookie in ’05. You’re talking about a lot of experience and guys that care, and that know, and so they’re pouring their hearts into the players, and the players are benefiting and getting the fruits of their labour. It doesn’t happen by accident. It takes a lot of hard work. It takes a lot of learning.”

Indeed, the Lions have been uniquely committed to second chances for seasoned coaches, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Both Washington and Phillips have previously served as the coordinator for that unit, while Benevides has held the position twice. He also spent three seasons as B.C.’s head coach, posting a 33-21 record and making the playoffs every year.

Despite that relative success, the Toronto, Ont., native has never gotten a second crack at the big chair, though he was seriously considered before Buck Pierce was hired. Then serving as special teams coordinator, he stuck around the organization in an increased capacity after being passed over and has helped to provide this regime with invaluable leadership.

That included taking most of the bullets when the team was struggling, standing in front of the media and claiming complete responsibility for the results. Now that the team is winning again, he won’t be taking an equal share of the credit.

“When I stood in that corner and I told you it was my fault, it’s my fault when things don’t go well. But when things go well, it’s about the players and the assistants. I truly believe that,” he insisted. “It’s really a tremendous credit to them, and we’re only getting started.”

Perhaps it is that exact mentality that has prevented the external narratives around Benevides from aligning with the team’s current success. Even as the Lions rack up wins because of the defence, faceless commenters complain weekly that the 58-year-old is out of touch, past his prime, or just downright incompetent.

The numbers prove that to be false, but there will be no convincing some critics. The allure of the new is simply too strong, even as old-fashioned experience has kept the team alive.

The B.C. Lions (4-5) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (0-10) at TD Place Stadium on Sunday, August 30, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Lions are coming off a 30-16 win over Saskatchewan, while the Redblacks were blown out by the Montreal Alouettes.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for 23 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or TSN 1200 in Ottawa.