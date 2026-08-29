Connect with us

NFL

Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL Draft pick Kurtis Rourke earns third-string QB job with San Francisco 49ers

Photo courtesy: San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are keeping Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke on the 53-man roster as their third-stringer, according to multiple reports.

Rourke was in a competition with Adrian Martinez for the job in training camp, a battle that was complicated when the Oakville, Ont. native broke his ribs in the preseason opener. He did not play in the subsequent two contests, but returned to practice on Friday and showed the team enough to earn the job. Martinez is expected to be waived.

The six-foot-four, 220-pound passer completed 12-of-14 pass attempts for 101 yards in his lone preseason appearance, while rushing three times for 14 yards. The 25-year-old led an 11-play, 68-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, on which he was injured.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Rourke was taken to hospital as a precaution after experiencing difficulty breathing, but was later discharged. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the injury was three broken ribs on Tuesday.

San Francisco has invested significantly in Rourke, who they selected in the seventh round during the 2025 NFL Draft. He missed his entire rookie year with a torn ACL suffered at Indiana University, a sunk cost that the team understood when drafting him. A second training camp lost to injury has not softened their commitment.

In his final college season, Rourke led the Hoosiers to an 11-2 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2024. He completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 3,042 yards, 29 touchdowns, and five interceptions to be named second-team All-Big Ten and finish ninth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Rourke began his collegiate career at Ohio University, where he threw for 7,651 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions and rushed for 828 yards and 11 scores over five seasons. He was named the Mid-American Conference’s Most Valuable Player in 2022. He is the younger brother of reigning CFL M.O.P. and former Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders own Rourke’s CFL rights after selecting him in the third round, 25th overall, during the 2025 CFL Draft. However, it appears he won’t be making his way to Regina any time soon.

The 49ers finished third in the NFC West standings in 2025 with a 12-5 record. They are scheduled to open the 2026 season on Thursday, September 10, when they play the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

Today's Games Saturday, August 29

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Roughriders stagger into BC Place, get knocked out by B.C. Lions (& other thoughts)

John Hodge

Patrick Neufeld takes penalties in stride, tries to ‘play on the edge’

JC Abbott

Dave Dickenson downplays Stampeders’ post-game spat with Ticats long snapper

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: B.C. Lions outperforming expectations with Nathan Rourke back

Garry Peters

B.C. Lions

Garry Peters officially in for B.C. Lions, Ronald Kent Jr. out against Ottawa

Garry Peters

B.C. Lions

‘I’m ready to play now’: B.C. Lions weighing return timeline for veteran cornerback Garry Peters

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions leapfrog Riders with head-to-head win

Edmonton Elks

‘You felt his presence all day’: Canadian pass rusher Wesley Bailey earns rave reviews from Sean McVay after L.A. Rams preseason victory

Calgary Stampeders

Dave Dickenson downplays Stampeders’ post-game spat with Ticats long snapper

Calgary Stampeders

Stand-up comedy icon Bill Burr attends Calgary Stampeders game

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL Draft pick Kurtis Rourke earns third-string QB job with San Francisco 49ers

Saskatchewan Roughriders

‘He’s done a great job’: former Riders star Dohnte Meyers caps impressive preseason for Cincinnati Bengals

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Patrick Neufeld takes penalties in stride, tries to ‘play on the edge’

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers stun Montreal Alouettes with dominant win (& 11 other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats add Jacksonville Jaguars QB Joey Aguilar to negotiation list

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 13

Toronto Argonauts

Andrew McInnis’ CFL picks: Saskatchewan Roughriders record says one thing, recent play says another

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts to debut two new starters against Roughriders

Nyles Morgan

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks make nine roster changes against B.C. Lions

Ottawa Redblacks

Carolina Panthers waive former Ottawa Redblacks training camp cut Roc Taylor

Montreal Alouettes

Los Angeles Rams waive Montreal Alouettes first-round CFL Draft pick Rohan Jones

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes hit Winnipeg wall in second loss (& seven other thoughts)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders add A.J. Ouellette, Rolan Milligan Jr. to six-game injured list

Elks Fans Crowd Commonwealth

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks open upper bowl for first time since 2023, over 30k fans expected against Riders

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers suffer humiliating loss to B.C. Lions (& eight other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘This is crazy’: Willie Jefferson in disbelief over Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ current home-field disadvantage

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes’ Tyson Philpot ties CFL record for fastest receiver to 1,000 yards

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats prove kitty’s still got claws

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fire William Fields, move Jeff Reinebold to defensive coordinator

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Harrison Frost starting quarterback against B.C. Lions in Week 10

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie fired William Fields after defensive suggestions ‘fell on deaf ears’

Ed Hervey

Edmonton Elks

‘I started unscrewing nameplates’: Ed Hervey details locker-room purge that turned Edmonton Elks around

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders reverse-hurdle over Edmonton Elks

B.C. Lions

Kaidon Salter harnesses lightning, Zander Horvath unleashes thunder as B.C. Lions upset Bombers (& 11 other thoughts)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

2026 CFL return ‘gonna be tough’ for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Rolan Milligan Jr.

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders place Tevaughn Campbell, Kian Schaffer-Baker on six-game injured list

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats bench Tre Ford, insert Harrison Frost in loss to Stampeders

Edmonton Elks

CFL fines Edmonton Elks’ Noah Taylor for contacting official, disciplines two others

Shawn Burke

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fire vice president of football ops Shawn Burke

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks set longest losing streak in modern CFL history

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories