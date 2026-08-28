3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 13

3DownNation

Week 13 in the Canadian Football League is officially upon us, and there’s no point in wasting any time — let’s get straight to the picks.

We have ten contributors making picks straight-up and against the spread, and they’ll do so all season long. Enjoy.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

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Friday, August 28: Montreal Alouettes at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (+7) at 8:30 p.m. EDT

The Montreal Alouettes will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night, where the Blue and Gold are substantial home underdogs. These teams last met in the 2025 East Semi-Final, where Winnipeg erased a 22-point deficit to lead in the second half, before ultimately falling 42-33 at Percival Molson Stadium. The Alouettes have made no changes to their starting lineup this week, while Deatrick Nichols will be a game-time decision for the Blue Bombers.

ABBOTT: Beating Montreal would take a gear Winnipeg doesn’t possess.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: The Rum Hut should do brisk business at halftime, as the fans try to forget this one as it happens.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BORDIGNON: Princess Auto may be full, but the fans won’t leave happy.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

FILOSO: Winnipeg’s home woes continue. The Alouettes are simply the better football team.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

GASSON: Playing in Winnipeg doesn’t mean what it once did.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Als are rolling while the Bombers are still looking for answers at the QB position.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: The Alouettes are in a league of their own right now.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HOSKINS: Winnipeg will have home field, home cooking, and a home crowd. What they won’t have is a win.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: Winnipeg just isn’t on Montreal’s level. I’m not sure they are on the level directly below the Als either.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

McINNIS: A wise man once told me not to look for reasons to fade the best team in the league. If I’m playing, I’m laying.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 10, Winnipeg 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 10, Winnipeg 0.

Editor’s note: the following portion of the article has been updated since Calgary’s announcement that Vernon Adams Jr. will not play.

Saturday, August 29: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Calgary Stampeders (-2.5) at 3:00 p.m. EDT

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will visit the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon. The Ticats have yet to formally name a starting quarterback, though it appears Tre Ford will be under centre as Harrison Frost is still dealing with the back injury that kept him on the bench last week. Head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson indicated Vernon Adams Jr. and Dedrick Mills were trending positively after suffering head injuries before last week’s bye, though Adams Jr. will not play this week, with Josh Love starting in his place.

ABBOTT: I have plenty of Love for the Stampeders this week, but no faith.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: Calgary fans have to hope that Paul McCartney and John Lennon had it right: “All you need is Love.”

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BORDIGNON: The Tabbies keep it close.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Hamilton.

FILOSO: I’m not picking the Stampeders without V.A.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

GASSON: Weirdly important game given the crossover situation. Ticats make it interesting.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Stamps are in trouble without V.A.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HODGE: Hamilton’s defence feasts on a first-time starter.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HOSKINS: I think Hamilton wins this.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: I think the Stamps get the job done.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

McINNIS: Calgary has struggled in this role for quite some time; throw in the injury concerns, and it makes my decision easier.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Hamilton 7, Calgary 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Hamilton 8, Calgary 2.

Saturday, August 29: Toronto Argonauts at Saskatchewan Roughriders (-5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Toronto Argonauts will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday night, where the Green and White are favoured at home. The Boatmen have won three of their last four games, and defeated the Riders at Mosaic Stadium back in June for what was technically considered an Argonauts “home game.” Meanwhile, the Riders are embroiled in a two-game losing skid. Toronto linebacker Cameron Judge hasn’t practiced this week due to a hip injury, while Samuel Emilus will not play for Saskatchewan after being placed on the six-game injured list with a leg injury.

ABBOTT: Saskatchewan is too well-coached not to bounce back when they need to.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Toronto.

BALLANTINE: A midseason slump just in time to turn things around on Labour Day? Feels like that is what is fated.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

BORDIGNON: With all these Riders injuries, Argos plus money is a shock. I think they win, let alone cover 4.5.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

FILOSO: The Argos seem to have a good thing brewing, whereas Saskatchewan is banged up and slumping.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: The Riders should be mad after how they lost last week. They’ll get a boost from a big crowd.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Riders can’t afford to lose three in a row. The Argos have been inconsistent.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HODGE: The Riders are awfully banged up, but they can’t afford to lose a third straight game.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Toronto.

HOSKINS: The Riders just don’t look right at the moment. Lots of injuries making it tough. Toronto is the opposite right now.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

KLEIN: The Riders have had a couple of stinkers in a row, but I think a return to Regina is just what they need.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McINNIS: Toronto continues to be undervalued, while I remain concerned about the Roughriders’ current form.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Toronto.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 6, Toronto 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Toronto 7, Saskatchewan 3.

Sunday, August 30: B.C. Lions at Ottawa Redblacks (+7) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The B.C. Lions will visit the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday night and are understandably favoured in the nation’s capital. B.C. has won four straight games, thanks in large part to the strong play of their defence, but quarterback Nathan Rourke still isn’t satisfied. On the flip side, the Redblacks underwent even more change this past week, firing vice-president of football operations Shawn Burke and bringing in Jim Popp as a senior football advisor. The team has lost 16 consecutive games dating back to last year, and is officially the seventh team in modern CFL history to start a season 0-10.

ABBOTT: I mean, c’mon…

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BALLANTINE: I know that someday, I’ll get it wrong picking against the Redblacks, but today isn’t that day.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BORDIGNON: Fooled me once, shame on me.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

FILOSO: The last two times the Lions came to Lansdowne, they left as losers. The Redblacks keep that streak alive and get their first win of the season.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: If there was ever a game to do it, but I can’t.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Lions have found their rhythm; I don’t see how Ottawa can compete.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: Pray for Ottawa.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: That three-time zone difference can be hard for teams. Not when they visit the capital, though.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: No…just no.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

McINNIS: I love looking for reasons to be contrarian, but as it stands, I haven’t found enough to justify going against the grain. Sometimes the popular vote is right. Follow the herd, play the favourite.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 9, Ottawa 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: B.C. 9, Ottawa 1.

2026 records (straight-up)

ABBOTT — 34-12

HODGE — 33-13

HERRERA-VERGARA — 32-14

HOSKINS — 28-18

FILOSO — 28-18

KLEIN — 27-19

BALLANTINE — 26-20

GASSON — 26-20

BORDIGNON — 24-22

McINNIS* — 11-5

2026 records (against the spread)

ABBOTT — 27-19

HODGE — 26-20

HERRERA-VERGARA — 25-21

KLEIN — 22-24

GASSON — 22-24

BALLANTINE — 20-26

FILOSO — 19-27

HOSKINS — 19-27

BORDIGNON — 18-28

McINNIS* — 9-7

Editor’s note: Andrew McInnis began picking in Week 9.