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Calgary Stampeders

Stand-up comedy icon Bill Burr attends Calgary Stampeders game

Photo courtesy: Calgary Stampeders

Laughter in the stands is generally a bad sign for a football team, but an exception will have to be made for the Calgary Stampeders this week.

Famed stand-up comedian Bill Burr is in attendance at McMahon Stadium for Saturday’s clash with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. A photo with him and team president Jay McNeil was posted to the team’s social media accounts pre-game.

3DownNation‘s request for an interview with Burr was declined.

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Burr is one of the most recognizable stand-ups in the world, known for his trademark sarcasm and blunt observational humour. He was named the Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in 2014, and two of his recent specials, 2021’s Paper Tiger and 2026’s Drop Dead Years, have been nominated for best comedy album at the Grammy Awards.

The 58-year-old has worked extensively in film and television throughout his career. Burr has appeared in films such as The Heat, The King of Staten Island, and Old Dads, as well as television shows like F is for Family, New Girl, The Mandalorian, and Breaking Bad. He is also the host of two popular podcasts, Anything Better? and the Monday Morning Podcast.

Burr is in town for a stop on his latest comedy tour and is scheduled to perform at Prince’s Island Park at 8:00 p.m. local time on Saturday night. A noted sports fan, he is well-known for his love of football, most notably the New England Patriots. The native of Canton, Mass., frequently talks about his Pats fandom, as well as other Boston sports teams, including the NHL’s Bruins, NBA’s Celtics, and MLB’s Red Sox.

Unfortunately, the CFL’s celebrity guest won’t be treated to the best the league has to offer. Both teams on Saturday are starting backup quarterbacks due to injury, with Tre Ford at the helm for Hamilton and Josh Love making his first career start for Calgary. The performance of those two players will greatly influence the quality of the experience at 66-year-old McMahon Stadium.

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