Hamilton Tiger-Cats add Jacksonville Jaguars QB Joey Aguilar to negotiation list

Photo courtesy: Chris Kim/Jacksonville Jaguars

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar to their exclusive negotiation list.

Aguilar has been embroiled in a battle with Carter Bradley for the third quarterback job in training camp. Through three preseason games, he has completed 17-of-20 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars will need to make their final roster cuts by Sunday, August 30, at 6:00 p.m. EDT, with both Aguilar and Bradley considered likely candidates. Once the winner of the battle clears waivers, they could be brought back on the practice roster if the team chooses.

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Aguilar was signed as an undrafted free agent after finishing his college career at the University of Tennessee. He started all 13 games for the Volunteers, posting an 8-5 record. He completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while russhing for 101 yards and four touchdowns.

The six-foot-three, 229-pound passer transferred after two seasons at Appalachian State University, where he started 24 games. He threw for 6,760 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions, while rushing for 452 yards and five touchdowns. Aguilar went 13-11 at the helm of the Mountaineers.

The native of Antioch, Cal., previously spent time at City College of San Francisco and Diablo Valley College at the junior college level, before making the jump to the NCAA.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and have never played in the league before. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to a negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and some are unaware that their rights have even been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-7) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (4-6) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, August 29, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 39-20 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, while the Stampeders were on bye.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 19 degrees and a 60 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS2, CTV, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton or 770 CHQR in Calgary.