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Alouettes QB Davis Alexander shakes off scary-looking injury to finish loss to Winnipeg

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Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander survived an injury scare in his team’s 44-28 loss against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night.

Alexander went down on a chaotic play early in the third quarter, where he was awkwardly tackled from behind by defensive lineman Michael Fletcher. He managed to shovel the ball in traffic to running back Travis Theis, who promptly fumbled for a Winnipeg takeaway.

The 27-year-old QB remained down on the turf for some time after the play, with teammates and opponents taking a knee out of concern. He appeared to receive treatment on his lower right leg before walking off the field under his own power. After a brief stint in the medical tent, the six-foot, 210-pound pivot returned to the sidelines with his helmet on and re-entered the game. He did not miss a single snap.

“Never once did we talk about him coming out of the game,” head coach Jason Maas told the Canadian Press post-game. “It was just more of his health and making sure he was good to go. When the tent popped open and he popped out of it, the expectation is he was going to go to the end — that’s just the competitor he is.”

Alexander finished the game 20-of-31 passing for 257 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing once for 17 yards. He appeared to be limited with a minor limp, producing just 98 yards and a late touchdown after the injury.

“It was a two-score game at the very end,” Maas said of the decision to allow Alexander to finish the game. “Had we scored there at the end with a minute to go, we’re going to go for two, get it, get an onside kick, go in to score again, get another two-point conversion to turn it into overtime. That’s the mindset.”

Alexander was not made available to the media post-game.

The Gig Harbor, Wash., native has been on a torrid pace to start the 2026 season. Through 10 games, he has completed 239-of-326 passes for 3,400 yards, 20 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He entered this week on pace for the second-best passing season in CFL history behind only Doug Flutie.

Alexander is no stranger to battling through injuries. He dealt with a nagging hamstring strain during his first season as a starter in 2025, which limited him to just eight regular-season games. Montreal was undefeated when he was healthy enough to play, and he ultimately led the team to a Grey Cup appearance, only to be severely hampered in a championship loss to Saskatchewan. He revealed after that game that the injury had progressed to a Grade 3C hamstring tear, the most severe form of the injury without it ripping off the bone.

This marked Alexander’s third health scare this season. He was pulled from a preseason game for precautionary reasons after an awkward tackle and was briefly evaluated after clutching his hamstring in Week 6, though neither incident ultimately resulted in missed time.

The Montreal Alouettes (9-2) will return to action on Friday, September 4, when they host the B.C. Lions.

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