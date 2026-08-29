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Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Patrick Neufeld takes penalties in stride, tries to ‘play on the edge’

Samantha Keen/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld took a couple of undisciplined penalties against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night, but it doesn’t seem like he or the Winnipeg Blue Bombers regret them.

I was just trying to play on the edge, trying to play a physical brand of football,” Neufeld told 3DownNation postgame.

I think we needed to come out and play our most physical game of the year. We need to play with an edge. We know what kind of swagger Montreal had coming into the game, and they’re a really good team. They are a dynamic team, they can do a lot of things, especially on defence, and we have to match it, and overcome it. I thought we did a good job of that.”

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The first penalty occurred near the end of the first quarter after a 16-yard run by Brady Oliveira. Neufeld was called for piling one, and he admitted his hit was “probably a little late.”

Winnipeg was still awarded a first down, since the infraction took place after yards were gained. However, it negated almost Oliveira’s entire run, moving the team close to the original line of scrimmage.

The second penalty occurred near the start of the fourth quarter after Oliveira had scampered for four yards on first-and-goal from Montreal’s five-yard line. Neufeld clocked a defender well after the whistle had blown, and was charged with unnecessary roughness.

Momentarily, it looked like the unit was going to have a chance to punch the ball in from the one-yard line. Instead, the penalty moved the ball back to the 16-yard line, though it remained second down. The offence failed to convert, and Winnipeg had to settle for a 20-yard field goal from Sergio Castillo.

“The (penalty) in the end zone was probably a combination of trying to run my feet, getting grabbed, not hearing the whistle, and just trying to play nasty, so (they were both) penalties I probably shouldn’t be taking, but I think it was a game that we just needed to play with an edge,” said Neufeld.

“We needed to try and play as physical as we could because we know what kind of defence they are, and they get after people.”

One might think that undisciplined penalties would draw the ire of head coach Mike O’Shea, particularly the second one, as it likely cost the team a touchdown. Instead, he didn’t appear remotely upset.

“I love Patty [sic],” said O’Shea. “I thought (the offensive line) played physically. It was good.”

Neufeld was technically charged with three penalties on the night, as he was also called for holding on an outside zone run play early in the third quarter.

The 37-year-old has now played 197 career regular-season CFL games, and this was likely his most-penalized outing.

I think it actually is the most penalties I’ve ever taken in a game, but it’s bound to happen. At some point, I’m going to take the most penalties in a game of my career,” said Neufeld.

They’re just things that you can’t do, can’t take us out of scoring position like that. Good opportunity to learn, but we still got to keep playing with an edge like that.”

Despite the infractions, this was probably the best game of the season for Winnipeg’s offensive line. The unit allowed only one sack, and it came after Zach Collaros spent time surveying the field, fled the pocket, and slid in front of a defender.

There were also plenty of rushing lanes for Brady Oliveira, who ran 16 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Bryce Perkins, who had a busy night in short yardage, added two scores of his own.

Neufeld agreed that it was the unit’s best game, and they’ll clearly be looking to build on it for the upcoming Labour Day Classic and Banjo Bowl.

I think we got a chance to oppose our will a little bit. I thought we protected really well. Overall, I think we were very efficient on offence. The timing was great, Zach played awesome, receivers were playing great, and I think we just stepped up our physicality,” said Neufeld.

“I think we rose to the challenge in Montreal. We knew what that defence can do, and I think we did a good job against them.”

John Hodge is a longtime Canadian football reporter, insider, and podcaster for 3DownNation. Based in Winnipeg, Hodge is also a freelance television and radio broadcaster.

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