Los Angeles Rams waive Montreal Alouettes first-round CFL Draft pick Rohan Jones

Photo courtesy: Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have waived Canadian tight end Rohan Jones as part of their final roster cuts, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Jones was attempting to make the roster as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in all three preseason games but did not record a catch, making one tackle on special teams.

The native of Montreal, Que., must now clear waivers, where he could be claimed by any other NFL team. If he goes unselected, he will become a free agent and will then be eligible to be added to a practice roster if an opportunity arises.

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Jones caught 19 passes for 519 yards and four touchdowns at the University of Arkansas in 2025, making four starts over 12 games. He was the highest-graded tight end in the FBS with more than 50 snaps played, according to Pro Football Focus, and averaged 5.08 yards per route run — the highest of any player with more than 10 targets, regardless of position.

In 2024, Jones played at Montana State University, where he made 30 receptions for 470 yards and nine touchdowns to earn a first-team All-Big Sky selection and be named a first-team FCS All-American. He initially started his collegiate career at the University of Maine.

Over 48 career collegiate games, Jones made 13 starts and caught 80 passes for 1,352 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also carried the ball eight times for 41 yards and a major, while returning 18 kicks for 395 yards.

The six-foot-two, 238-pounder recorded a 4.72-second forty-yard dash, 7.22-second three-cone drill, 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, a 32.5-inch vertical jump, and a nine-foot, eleven-inch broad jump at his pro day.

Despite his NFL opportunity, Jones was selected in the first round of the 2026 CFL Draft, going eighth overall to the Montreal Alouettes. He could join his hometown team once his NFL opportunities are exhausted.

The Los Angeles Rams will open their 2026 regular season on Thursday, September 10, when they face the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.