Canadian LB Devin Veresuk earns NFL attention with impressive pro day numbers

Canadian linebacker Devin Veresuk earned attention from NFL scouts with his pro day testing numbers.

Veresuk checked in at six-foot-two, 232 pounds then recorded a 36-inch vertical, 10-foot, four-inch broad jump and burned a 4.47-second 40-yard dash — as clocked by an NFL scout — along with a 4.47-second short shuttle and 7.19-second three-cone drill. He also repped 225 pounds on the bench press 27 times.

The Windsor, Ont. native would have ranked first at the 2025 NFL Combine among linebackers on the bench press, second in the 40, fourth in the broad jump, fifth in the three-cone drill, sixth in the short shuttle, and tied for sixth in the vertical. The mechanical engineering major has an elite athletic profile.

Five NFL teams met with him individually after his performance at the Murchie Family Fieldhouse on the University at Buffalo campus.

The 23-year-old registered 160 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one interception returned for a touchdown through 22 career U Sports games with the University of Windsor. He recorded a career-high 74 total tackles to go along with five tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass knockdowns during his senior season with the Lancers to earn an OUA all-star recognition.

While at Windsor, Veresuk has been coached defensive coordinator Patrick Donovan. He was a two-time Presidents’ Trophy winner (2005 and 2006) during his playing career at Concordia University. Fellow Canadian linebacker Cory Greenwood was a freshman in Donovan’s senior season with the Stingers.

Greenwood signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010. He spent three seasons in K.C. and finished his time south of the border with a stint in Detroit. The Kingston, Ont. native earned over $1.3 million while in the NFL.

Veresuk was invited to the College Gridiron Showcase in January.