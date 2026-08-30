Connect with us

NFL

Indianapolis Colts waive former B.C. Lions defensive back Robert Carter Jr.

Photo courtesy: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have waived former CFL defensive back Robert Carter Jr.

Across three preseason contests with the Colts, Carter recorded 13 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass breakup. All 31 other NFL teams will now have the opportunity to claim his services on the waiver wire. If he isn’t picked up, he will become a free agent and would be eligible for a practice roster spot.

Carter started all 18 games for the B.C. Lions in 2025, earning the team nomination for Most Outstanding Rookie. He recorded 51 defensive tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown. Carter also started both of the team’s playoff games, adding a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown in the West Semi-Final.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

The five-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback quickly earned a reputation for generating spectacular plays. That included a leaping, one-handed interception against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats that made highlight reels on both sides of the border and was widely regarded as the CFL play of the year.

Prior to signing with the Lions, Carter attended Robert Morris University, where he was a second-team all-conference selection as a senior in 2024. In two seasons with the Colonials, he amassed 66 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, 14 pass breakups, five interceptions, and two blocked kicks, while returning 22 kicks for 588 yards and one touchdown.

The native of Danville, Va., transferred from UVA-Wise, where he produced 74 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, 17 pass breakups, seven interceptions and one fumble recovery in two seasons. Carter also returned 31 kickoffs for 660 yards and one touchdown for the Division II program.

There was one year remaining on Carter’s contract with B.C. prior to his departure to the NFL. The team maintains his exclusive CFL rights through the end of this season should he wish to return north.

Today's Game Sunday, August 30

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Las Vegas Raiders intend to sign Canadian Niklas Henning to practice squad

John Hodge

Chicago Bears waive Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL draft pick Kyle Hergel

JC Abbott

Mike Benevides challenges ‘bullsh*t’ CFL coaching complaints amid B.C. Lions’ defensive renaissance

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: B.C. Lions outperforming expectations with Nathan Rourke back

B.C. Lions

Indianapolis Colts waive former B.C. Lions defensive back Robert Carter Jr.

B.C. Lions

Mike Benevides challenges ‘bullsh*t’ CFL coaching complaints amid B.C. Lions’ defensive renaissance

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks CFL draft pick Wesley Bailey makes Los Angeles Rams initial 53-man roster

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions leapfrog Riders with head-to-head win

Calgary Stampeders

Minnesota Vikings waive former Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jacob Roberts with injury

Calgary Stampeders

High five: how Josh Love led the Calgary Stampeders to a win over the Ticats

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Chicago Bears waive Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL draft pick Kyle Hergel

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Dohnte Meyers makes Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster: report

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Patrick Neufeld takes penalties in stride, tries to ‘play on the edge’

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers stun Montreal Alouettes with dominant win (& 11 other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats add NFL-drafted QB Cam Miller to negotiation list

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Canadian linebacker Devin Veresuk waived by Indianapolis Colts: sources

Toronto Argonauts

Las Vegas Raiders intend to sign Canadian Niklas Henning to practice squad

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts hold CFL rights to viral NFL offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks’ QB Jake Maier sets CFL record for most consecutive losses as starter to begin season

Ottawa Redblacks

New England Patriots waive Ottawa product Jesse Luketa

Montreal Alouettes

Los Angeles Rams waive Montreal Alouettes first-round CFL Draft pick Rohan Jones

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes hit Winnipeg wall in second loss (& seven other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘This is crazy’: Willie Jefferson in disbelief over Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ current home-field disadvantage

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats prove kitty’s still got claws

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fire William Fields, move Jeff Reinebold to defensive coordinator

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Harrison Frost starting quarterback against B.C. Lions in Week 10

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie fired William Fields after defensive suggestions ‘fell on deaf ears’

Ed Hervey

Edmonton Elks

‘I started unscrewing nameplates’: Ed Hervey details locker-room purge that turned Edmonton Elks around

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders reverse-hurdle over Edmonton Elks

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders place Tevaughn Campbell, Kian Schaffer-Baker on six-game injured list

Saskatchewan Roughriders

2026 CFL return ‘gonna be tough’ for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Rolan Milligan Jr.

Shawn Burke

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fire vice president of football ops Shawn Burke

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats bench Tre Ford, insert Harrison Frost in loss to Stampeders

Edmonton Elks

CFL fines Edmonton Elks’ Noah Taylor for contacting official, disciplines two others

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks set longest losing streak in modern CFL history

Picks

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: B.C. Lions outperforming expectations with Nathan Rourke back

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Bo Levi Mitchell provides brief injury update

Calgary Stampeders

Low five: how the Calgary Stampeders lost Vernon Adams Jr., Dedrick Mills, and a late lead to the B.C. Lions

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release opening-day starter Jaylen Johnson

Martez Ivey

Edmonton Elks

New B.C. tackle Martez Ivey details ‘mutual’ departure from Redblacks, ‘shock’ release by Elks

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories