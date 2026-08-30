Indianapolis Colts waive former B.C. Lions defensive back Robert Carter Jr.

Photo courtesy: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have waived former CFL defensive back Robert Carter Jr.

Across three preseason contests with the Colts, Carter recorded 13 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass breakup. All 31 other NFL teams will now have the opportunity to claim his services on the waiver wire. If he isn’t picked up, he will become a free agent and would be eligible for a practice roster spot.

Carter started all 18 games for the B.C. Lions in 2025, earning the team nomination for Most Outstanding Rookie. He recorded 51 defensive tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown. Carter also started both of the team’s playoff games, adding a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown in the West Semi-Final.

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The five-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback quickly earned a reputation for generating spectacular plays. That included a leaping, one-handed interception against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats that made highlight reels on both sides of the border and was widely regarded as the CFL play of the year.

Prior to signing with the Lions, Carter attended Robert Morris University, where he was a second-team all-conference selection as a senior in 2024. In two seasons with the Colonials, he amassed 66 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, 14 pass breakups, five interceptions, and two blocked kicks, while returning 22 kicks for 588 yards and one touchdown.

The native of Danville, Va., transferred from UVA-Wise, where he produced 74 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, 17 pass breakups, seven interceptions and one fumble recovery in two seasons. Carter also returned 31 kickoffs for 660 yards and one touchdown for the Division II program.

There was one year remaining on Carter’s contract with B.C. prior to his departure to the NFL. The team maintains his exclusive CFL rights through the end of this season should he wish to return north.