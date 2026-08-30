Chicago Bears waive Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL draft pick Kyle Hergel

Photo: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have waived Canadian offensive lineman Kyle Hergel, per sources.

The six-foot-three, 302-pound blocker saw extensive playing time in each of Chicago’s three preseason games. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just two pressures over 134 offensive snaps.

The NFL’s other 31 teams will have a chance to claim Hergel on the waiver wire. If he passes through unclaimed, he will be eligible to join Chicago’s practice roster.

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Hergel originally joined the team’s practice roster in November and remained there until the Bears were eliminated from postseason contention.

The Toronto native signed with the New Orleans Saints after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He dressed for eight regular-season games with the team and played 45 offensive snaps and 26 special teams snaps, though he was waived at the conclusion of training camp in 2025.

Hergel played his final collegiate season at Boston College in 2023, where he was named an All-ACC honourable mention at guard. He spent the two previous seasons at Texas State, where he was named third-team All-Sun Belt in 2022.

The 26-year-old started his collegiate career at the University of North Dakota, where he was named the FCS Independent Newcomer of the Year in 2019. Over 54 career collegiate starts, he allowed five sacks and 32 pressures on 1,774 pass-blocking snaps.

Hergel’s exclusive CFL rights belong to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who selected him in the first round of the 2024 CFL Draft.