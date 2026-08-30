Edmonton Elks CFL draft pick Wesley Bailey makes Los Angeles Rams initial 53-man roster

Photo: Los Angeles Rams

Canadian edge rusher Wesley Bailey has made the Los Angeles Rams’ initial 53-man active roster, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation. His name was also absent from the team’s list of cuts on Sunday.

Bailey appeared in all three of the team’s preseason games, notching seven total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble. He received rave reviews from head coach Sean McVay after recording 10 quarterback pressures in the team’s second exhibition contest.

Roster statuses are subject to change pending future transactions, but it appears that Bailey has earned a role.

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Bailey began his collegiate career at Rutgers University before transferring to the University of Louisville for the 2025 season. In total, he played 48 NCAA games, making 41 starts and recording 110 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, six pass knockdowns, and four fumble recoveries.

The six-foot-five, 260-pound edge rusher began to generate buzz at Louisville’s pro day in March, when he recorded a 4.69-second 40-yard dash, 4.50-second shuttle, 7.00-second three-cone drill, 27 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, a 35-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot, one-inch broad jump.

After he went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, then signed with the Rams as a free agent.

Bailey was the fourth-ranked prospect in the 2026 CFL Draft, but fell to the second round due to his NFL opportunity. The Edmonton Elks own his rights after selecting him with the 19th overall pick, though it appears unlikely that he’ll be in green and gold anytime soon.

The Rams will open the 2026 regular season on Thursday, September 10, when they play the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.