Minnesota Vikings waive former Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jacob Roberts with injury

Photo courtesy: Ali Rusco/Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former CFL linebacker Jacob Roberts with an injury designation ahead of their final roster cutdown deadline.

Roberts appeared in all three preseason games for the Vikings, recording 12 total tackles, a pass breakup, and an interception. He appeared to suffer a knee injury in the preseason finale against the Denver Broncos, the extent of which is unclear.

All 31 NFL teams will now have the opportunity to claim Roberts. Should he not be picked up by another franchise, he will revert to the Vikings’ injured reserve, where he can then be released with an injury settlement if both sides elect to go that route.

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The Charlotte, N.C. native led the Calgary Stampeders with 93 defensive tackles in 2025, while adding nine special teams tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble in his first year as a CFL starter. He joined the Stamps partway through the 2024 season and dressed for six games, recording four defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles.

The 24-year-old defender has no previous NFL experience after going undrafted in 2024 and signing directly with Calgary. He concluded his NCAA career at Wake Forest University, collecting 83 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two forced fumbles in 12 games.

Roberts transferred from North Carolina A&T State University, where he was a three-time second-team all-conference selection — once in the MEAC and twice in the Big South. In 32 games with the Aggies, he notched 218 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, 9.5 sacks, five interceptions, six blocked kicks, and two defensive touchdowns.

The six-foot-one, 233-pound defender is a CFL free agent after his rookie contract with the Stampeders expired in February. Should his NFL opportunities dry up, he will be eligible to sign with any team for the stretch run.