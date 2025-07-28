Video: B.C. Lions’ DB Robert Carter Jr. nabs one of best interceptions in CFL history

B.C. Lions’ defensive back Robert Carter Jr. made highlight reels across the continent on Sunday night when he caught what could arguably be considered the greatest interception in CFL history.

The play occurred near the end of the first half when Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell tried to thread the needle up the seam to receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange in the end zone. Carter closed the gap with a leap, stabbed the football with his outstretched left hand, pulled it into his body, and rolled along the turf, surviving contact with the ground.

ROBERT CARTER JR. ARE YOU KIDDING ME! WHAT A PICK! 🤯🤯#CFLGameDay

🗓️: Tiger-Cats vs. @BCLions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/VxwiMS2gHn — CFL (@CFL) July 28, 2025

The play immediately went viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of views across various online platforms. The views will surely enter the millions over the coming days as more and more outlets pick up the jaw-dropping highlight.

Below are other various angles of Carter’s interception.

THAT’S WHAT YOU CALL A CATCH! WE STILL CAN’T BELIEVE ROBERT CARTER MADE THIS INCREDIBLE INTERCEPTION! 🤯

#CFL | @BCLions pic.twitter.com/dEolbuKJL2 — CFL (@CFL) July 28, 2025

The play was eerily similar to one Carter made while playing collegiately at Robert Morris University, which saw him make a one-handed interception amid a 360-degree spin. The rookie defender told 3DownNation postgame that he felt his collegiate interception was better than this latest one for an interesting reason.

“I would definitely say the Robert Morris one is still a lot better, specifically because I had a broken hand at that time,” he said with a laugh.

The B.C. Lions (3-5) are entering their first bye week of the season after suffering a 37-33 come-from-behind defeat to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.