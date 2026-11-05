Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot named CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot has been named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian for the 2026 season.

The native of Delta, B.C., is the sixth Alouette to be named top Canadian, joining Terry Evanshen (1967), Gerry Dattilio (1980), Nick Arakgi (1984), Ben Cahoon (2002-03) and Henoc Muamba (2019).

Philpot received 48 of a possible 52 first-place votes and finished in the top three on every ballot. B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke and Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ running back Brady Oliveira were the other two finalists for the award. Selections were made by members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC).

The 26-year-old rewrote CFL history in his fifth season. In 16 games, Philpot set new Canadian records in receiving yards (1,809) and receptions (124). With 13 touchdowns, the former Calgary Dino more than doubled his previous career-best of five, while recording seven 100-yard receiving games.

The CFL no longer recognizes award winners at a traditional awards ceremony. Instead, players are surprised with their accolades by their teammates in recorded videos. Philpot and quarterback Davis Alexander, who won Most Outstanding Player, surprised each other with their awards during a team photo.

THE CFL’S MOST DYNAMIC DUO, DAVIS ALEXANDER AND TYSON PHILPOT‼️ Congratulations to QB Davis Alexander and WR Tyson Philpot for being named the 2026 George Reed Most Outstanding Player and the 2026 Most Outstanding Canadian. @MTLAlouettes https://t.co/JpV0xX0kjB — CFL (@CFL) November 5, 2026

Full results for the award voting process can be found below. Media ballots have been made public.

2026 MOST OUTSTANDING CANADIAN — COMPLETE RESULTS

(Name | 1st-2nd-3rd votes | Total points of a max 260)



1) Tyson Philpot (MTL) | 49-1-2 | 245 points 2) Nathan Rourke (BC) | 3-29-7 | 114 3) Brady Oliveira (WPG) | 0-16-26 | 74 4) Jalen Philpot (CGY) | 0-2-4 | 10 5) Tyrell Ford (EDM) | 0-1-3 | 6 6) David Ungerer III (TOR) | 0-1-1 | 4 7) Vincent Blanchard (EDM) | 0-1-0 | 3 8) Geoffrey Cantin-Arku (MTL) | 0-0-3 | 3 9) Joel Dublanko (EDM) | 0-0-3 | 3 10) Kian Schaffer-Baker (SSK) | 0-1-0 | 3 11) Mathieu Betts (BC) | 0-0-2 | 2 12) Kevin Mital (TOR) | 0-0-1 | 1