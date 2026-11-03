Saskatchewan Roughriders bring back two offensive linemen

Photo: Tanner Piper/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive linemen Thomas Perry and Jaison Williams, the team announced on Tuesday.

Perry played three regular-season games with the Roughriders in 2026, making three starts at left guard. He finished the season on the practice roster, making him a free agent.

The native of Killingworth, Conn. was a collegiate standout at Middlebury College, an NCAA Division III program located in Vermont. He played 34 games over four seasons with the Panthers, earning three first-team All-Conference selections. He was also named to the Division III Walter Camp and American Football Coaches Association All-American teams in 2024, his final collegiate season.

The six-foot-two, 316-pound blocker went unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, after which he attended rookie mini-camp with the Baltimore Ravens.

Williams spent most of 2026 on Saskatchewan’s practice roster. He started the club’s final regular-season game at right tackle.

The native of Trotwood, Ohio attended Youngstown State University, where he made 52 starts across six seasons with the Penguins. He saw action at every position except centre, but was primarily utilized at right tackle, allowing just seven sacks and 53 total pressures across 1,636 career pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

The six-foot-four, 320-pound blocker was an honourable mention All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection in 2021 and 2022, before receiving second-team recognition in 2023 and 2024. As a senior, he was named a third-team FCS All-American by SI.com.

Williams signed with the New York Giants following the 2025 NFL Draft and attended training camp with the club. He did not make the final roster.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8) were eliminated from CFL playoff contention by the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final. Click here for the team’s list of pending free agents.