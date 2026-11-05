Lake Korte-Moore was close to returning for Saskatchewan Roughriders in CFL playoffs

Photo: Neil Noonan/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Lake Korte-Moore was close to making his 2026 debut when the Saskatchewan Roughriders were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final on Saturday.

“I’m doing pretty well,” the defensive lineman told 3DownNation on Sunday. “I worked hard and was hoping to possibly play in the next game or the game after that, so bad timing, I guess. Wish that I could have helped the team a little more this year on the field. It’s unfortunate.”

The 26-year-old suffered a torn ACL last summer, ending his season after playing only seven regular-season games. He never ended up seeing the field in 2026, as he was forced to undergo meniscus surgery in June.

Though he’s clearly frustrated by his recent injury woes, Korte-Moore is focused on the positive for now, as he’ll be able to spend the winter full-go in the gym.

“After a year-and-a-half, I‘m finally gonna have a full offseason of actually training, and not rehab-based,” he said. “That’s going to be a lot better than I think last year’s was, and hopefully come back healthy and stronger than I have been before.”

As injured players do not speak to the media, Sunday’s season-ending availability marked the first time Korte-Moore could address the sudden passing of team captain Jayden Dalke, whose photo is displayed in many of the stalls in Saskatchewan’s locker room.

In July, Dalke died in a two-vehicle collision near Lumsden, Sask., which also took the life of 22-year-old Regina resident Bhishma Rajyaguru.

The RCMP later revealed that the veteran special teams player’s vehicle was travelling the wrong way on the highway, and that alcohol and cannabis were found in his vehicle. Toxicology results were not released to the public.

When asked how much Dalke’s death weighed on the team, Korte-Moore didn’t hold back.

“It was huge, I think. Dalke was a major part of this organization, a major part of our team. Anytime you’d see him, he’d put a smile on your face, he’d ask how you’re doing. His family was everyone’s family, that was the biggest thing — they would come to every game,” he said.

“I remember this year when I was hurt and I was non-weight bearing, I went back home to Ottawa for a few weeks. I went to the game in Ottawa, and Dalke had just broke his hand, so he wasn’t able to play in the game. He stayed back, but his parents were at the game in Ottawa even though he wasn’t even there, and they were there to support everyone on our team, and they were the loudest fans in the building, honestly.

“They’re family to us, they’re family to me. I call Dalke’s mom, Shannon, my mom. They’re amazing people, but the impact that Dalke had on all of us and the whole situation was devastating. We definitely had the fuel of wanting to make it all the way for him again, get his name on that (Grey) Cup again, and unfortunately, we fell short, but I think he would be still proud of what we put out there on the field for him and for Rider Nation.”

Tevaughn Campbell, who is currently mulling his future, felt that Dalke’s death brought the locker room closer together.

“We did go through a lot of adversity,” he said. “I’d say the biggest thing is losing a friend, losing a brother is the hardest thing to ever deal with, especially in a football season. I do believe that brought us a lot closer, and it made us more of a tight-knit group for sure.”

Originally a first-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, Korte-Moore made 27 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery over his first 34 career regular-season games.

The six-foot-four, 262-pound defender has been quiet ever since, as he’s played so little due to multiple knee surgeries. Despite the health challenges, he’d like to return to the Roughriders in 2027 and take the next step in his career.

“I’d love to (be back with the team). Ever since I’ve been drafted here, it’s become like home to me. I got to meet a lot of great people, great teammates, coaches, staff, and everyone,” said Korte-Moore.

“They drafted me, and I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else, but then again, it’s a business at the end of the day. If they want to have me back, I’d love to be back, but I want to play football again, so that’s my biggest goal.”

Editor’s note: key file courtesy of Regina Rams play-by-play voice and Sportscage guest host Brendan McGuire.

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