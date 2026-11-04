Winnipeg Blue Bombers tackle Jarell Broxton wins Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

Photo: Samantha Keen/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers right tackle Jarell Broxton has won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old made 17 regular-season starts at right tackle. As per Pro Football Focus, he allowed 13 pressures, two sacks, and a pressure rate of 2.1 percent. He had the highest individual grade (75.6) among the CFL’s full-time starters along the offensive line.

The native of Olney, Md. became one of the league’s highest-paid offensive linemen when he joined the Blue Bombers this winter. He remains under contract with the team for 2027.

The six-foot-four, 331-pound blocker was recently announced as one of three finalists, alongside Montreal Alouettes offensive linemen Nick Callender and Pier-Olivier Lestage. Broxton earned 95 points from voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC), followed by Callender (70 points) and Lestage (45 points).

Other players who received votes include Donald Ventrelli, Payton Collins, Kory Woodruff, Christy Nkanu, Logan Ferland, Peter Nicastro, Brandon Revenberg, David Beard, Cyrille Hogan-Saindon, Jermarcus Hardrick, Carter O’Donnell, Stanley Bryant, Dakoda Shepley, Coulter Woodmansey, Brandon Yates, Jacob Brammer, Patrick Neufeld, and Tiger Shanks.

The last time a member of the Blue Bombers won this award was 2022, when Stanley Bryant captured it for a fourth time. Other members of the team to win it previously include Dave Mudge, Chris Walby, Nick Bastaja, John Bonk, and Larry Butler.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-9) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (14-4) for the East Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 7 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The teams met twice during the regular-season with both teams winning at home.

The game will be broadcast on TSN, CTV, and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.