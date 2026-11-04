Connect with us

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros limited in practice with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Photo: Guang Quan/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Franchise quarterback Zach Collaros was a limited participant in practice with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Wednesday, according to the team’s official report.

“He looked good,” head coach Mike O’Shea told the media.

The veteran passer did not play in the East Semi-Final on Saturday due to a ribs injury, as he was moved to the one-game injured list. He was a limited participant in practice leading into the game, and was officially listed as questionable.

Collaros suffered the injury in Week 21 when he was sacked by B.C. Lions defensive lineman Nathan Cherry late in the third quarter. The hit was flagged for roughing the passer, and Cherry was later fined by the league.

The 38-year-old went 7-5 as a starter during the regular-season, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 2,989 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 12 times for 76 yards.

The Blue Bombers held a closed practice on Wednesday, and quarterbacks were not made available to the media. When speaking to reporters, O’Shea declined to name a starter for Saturday’s game.

“Why would I do that?” the 56-year-old bench boss said. “Why would I share the roster? It’s the time of year. I’m not going to share anything.”

Dru Brown started last weekend’s East Semi-Final against the Toronto Argonauts. He completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 25-22 win, and threw a game-winning score to Nic Demski with less than one minute left in the fourth quarter.

The native of Palo Alto, Calif. made six starts during the regular-season, posting a 2-4 record. He completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 1,687 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Other limited participants in practice on Wednesday included running back Brady Oliveira (ankle) and defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth (foot). Demski (ankle) and defensive back Jaylen Smith (hip) were both non-participants.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-9) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (14-4) for the East Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 7 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The teams met twice during the regular-season with both teams winning at home.

The game will be broadcast on TSN, CTV, and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.
Next Games Saturday, November 7

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk
Regina Rams displaced by new CFL field at Mosaic Stadium
John Hodge
Zach Collaros game-time decision for East Final for Winnipeg Blue Bombers
JC Abbott
Zach Collaros addresses uncertain status for East Final, provides little clarity
Adam Chernoff
Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: East & West Final

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions make two lineup changes for West Final

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks opt for ShunDerrick Powell, Montrell Washington over Javon Leake in West Final

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL best bets: Division Finals

Calgary Stampeders

Former CFL star Alex Singleton has been ‘the best backer in football for a long time’: Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Calgary Stampeders

Rene Paredes believes kicking records will stand for ‘long time’ thanks to CFL rule changes

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Regina Rams displaced by new CFL field at Mosaic Stadium

Green Cast 2026

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Green Cast: stitching in CFL field changes at Mosaic Stadium

Zach Collaros

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros addresses uncertain status for East Final, provides little clarity

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘I could care less’: Jason Maas fires back at Brady Oliveira over East Final ‘pressure’ comments

June Jones

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones dead at 73

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Nathan Rourke, Davis Alexander headline 2026 Divisional All-CFL selections

Toronto Argonauts

Ripple effect: Davis Alexander, Nathan Rourke take notice of Chad Kelly’s landmark CFL contract

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts have over 20 pending CFL free agents for 2027

Brett Rypien

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add veteran NFL QB, nephew of Canadian-born Super Bowl MVP to negotiation list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie expects Ottawa Redblacks to hire new de facto GM

Montreal Alouettes

Andrew McInnis’ CFL picks: Winnipeg plus the points, East Final same game parlay

Montreal Alouettes

Zach Collaros game-time decision for East Final for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders stick in West Division, Winnipeg Blue Bombers to crossover as CFL playoff bracket finalized

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to host 2026 CFL West Semi-Final

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Riders get what Corey Mace wanted, but beware the Lions at BC Place (& other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

Let the wait commence: Calgary Stampeders need help after beating B.C. (& five other thoughts)

Jack Coan

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders to start Jack Coan, rest Trevor Harris against Elks

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch playoff spots in Week 20

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions clinch 2026 CFL playoff berth with win over Redblacks

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks owner Deb Thompson encourages fans to set aside name change grievances, return for playoffs

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts make 15 roster changes against Alouettes

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros wants to continue CFL career in 2027

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sell out East Final

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch final 2026 CFL playoff spot

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders could play Trevor Harris despite playoff clinch

Saskatchewan Roughriders

‘Call me delirious’: Trevor Harris still believes in Saskatchewan Roughriders despite late-season frustrations

Kendy Charles

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release three

Tomasi Laulile

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions bring back Tomasi Laulile

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly becomes first $1 million player in CFL salary cap era

Zach Collaros

Calgary Stampeders

Week 21 to decide CFL playoff fates of Stampeders, Roughriders, Blue Bombers

3DownNation Podcast

CFL East & West Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Blue Bombers upset Argonauts, Lions eliminate Roughriders, Trevor Harris' future

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Winnipeg Blue Bombers upsetting the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final, the B.C. Lions coming back to win the West Semi-Final over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, whether…

CFL East & West Semi-Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Semi-Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Analyzing Chad Kelly's $1 million per year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott break down the five-year contract extension between Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. The trio analyze which side got the better deal, what it means for both parties,…

All access: Chad Kelly signs five-year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk goes one-on-one with Chris Lambiris, who negotiated a ground-breaking five-year contract extension between franchise quarterback Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. Listeners will also hear the media scrums from Kelly, Argonauts general manager…

CFL playoff matchups, Redblacks hire Morreale, year-end awards

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the finalized CFL playoff picture, the Ottawa Redblacks hiring Mike Morreale as their new president, a change to year-end awards, the level of play from young quarterbacks…

Week 21 CFL picks and predictions

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Ottawa Redblacks president Mike Morreale shares vision for future

Mike Morreale shares how he came to become the new president of the Ottawa Redblacks, the review process he'll undertake for the team's coaching and personnel staff, how he plans to connect with the local…

View all episodes →

 


Our Top Stories