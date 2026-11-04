Zach Collaros limited in practice with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

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Franchise quarterback Zach Collaros was a limited participant in practice with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Wednesday, according to the team’s official report.

“He looked good,” head coach Mike O’Shea told the media.

The veteran passer did not play in the East Semi-Final on Saturday due to a ribs injury, as he was moved to the one-game injured list. He was a limited participant in practice leading into the game, and was officially listed as questionable.

Collaros suffered the injury in Week 21 when he was sacked by B.C. Lions defensive lineman Nathan Cherry late in the third quarter. The hit was flagged for roughing the passer, and Cherry was later fined by the league.

The 38-year-old went 7-5 as a starter during the regular-season, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 2,989 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 12 times for 76 yards.

The Blue Bombers held a closed practice on Wednesday, and quarterbacks were not made available to the media. When speaking to reporters, O’Shea declined to name a starter for Saturday’s game.

“Why would I do that?” the 56-year-old bench boss said. “Why would I share the roster? It’s the time of year. I’m not going to share anything.”

Dru Brown started last weekend’s East Semi-Final against the Toronto Argonauts. He completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 25-22 win, and threw a game-winning score to Nic Demski with less than one minute left in the fourth quarter.

The native of Palo Alto, Calif. made six starts during the regular-season, posting a 2-4 record. He completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 1,687 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Other limited participants in practice on Wednesday included running back Brady Oliveira (ankle) and defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth (foot). Demski (ankle) and defensive back Jaylen Smith (hip) were both non-participants.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-9) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (14-4) for the East Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 7 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The teams met twice during the regular-season with both teams winning at home.

The game will be broadcast on TSN, CTV, and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.