RCMP won’t release Jayden Dalke toxicology results from fatal crash

Photo: Timothy Matwey/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Saskatchewan RCMP has released what was termed a “final update” on the fatal collision in which Bhishma Rajyaguru and Saskatchewan Roughriders player Jayden Dalke died in July.

According to authorities, the coroners service advised that toxicology reports are considered personal health information, and will not be released to the public.

No new details were unveiled as part of the release, other than a note that the collision reconstruction investigation is complete, and confirmed previously released details of the collision.

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Dalke’s vehicle was travelling the wrong way on Highway 11 east of Lumsden, Sask. at the time of the collision, and alcohol and cannabis were subsequently located in his vehicle. Neither alcohol nor cannabis were present in Rajyaguru’s vehicle.

As Rajyaguru and Dalke were both ruled deceased at the scene, there is no ongoing court process.

“Investigators will never have the opportunity to speak with either vehicle occupant to find out what happened on July 18,” the RCMP’s statement read.

“Please remember there are humans associated to all police investigations – the victims, deceased persons, witnesses and first responders – be kind in your conversations, including online.”

Dalke played two regular-season games with the Roughriders in 2026 prior to his death on July 18. The collision occurred while he was returning to Regina after a bye week.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound native of Leduc, Alta. was originally a sixth-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of the University of Alberta. He played 68 career regular-season CFL games in Saskatchewan, making 69 defensive tackles, 31 special teams tackles, three forced fumbles, one sack, and one interception. He helped the team win the 112th Grey Cup.