CFL suspends Edmonton Elks defensive lineman nine games for second performance-enhancing drug violation

Courtesy: Queen's Athletics/James Paddle-Grant

The Canadian Football League has suspended Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Darien Newell for nine games for violating the CFL and CFLPA’s joint drug policy.

Newell tested positive for the banned substances GW501516 and Drostanolone in May 2026. He appealed the result, and his case was referred to an independent arbitrator, who subsequently dismissed his appeal. His test was conducted under the CFL’s Doping Control Program, which is imposed on players who have previously incurred a violation.

GW501516 is a chemical compound which is considered a hormone and metabolic modulator, while Drostanolone is an anabolic-androgenic steroid typically used in cutting cycles to preserve muscle mass.

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“I was disappointed to learn that Darien has violated the CFL’s drug policy,” Elks general manager Ed Hervey wrote in a statement.

“We support the league’s policy and respect the process. While this news is disappointing, it is an isolated incident that does not reflect the commitment, character, or accomplishments of our organization, players, coaches, or staff. Out of respect for Darien’s privacy and the league process, we will not comment further at this time.”

The native of Brampton, Ont., was selected with the tenth overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft out of Queen’s University by Edmonton, but was not allowed to sign a contract with the team for a full calendar year after testing positive for nine banned substances during the 2025 CFL Combine, including GW501516, Ibutamoren, SARM Ostarine (S-22), SARM LGD-4033, Testosterone, Nandrolone, Drostanolone, Norclostebol, and Oxandrolone. He initially appealed the result but later withdrew it.

Players who violate the CFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy receive a two-game suspension for a first violation, a nine-game suspension for a second, a one-year suspension for a third, and a lifetime ban for a fourth.

All players are subject to mandatory drug testing following a violation of the policy. Following a second violation, players are also required to participate in remedial education, as well as an assessment and clinical evaluation to determine if additional counselling is required.

Newell signed with the Elks in May 2026 once his period of ineligibility had been lifted. He appeared in preseason games with the team but suffered a season-ending injury and has yet to appear in a regular-season CFL game.

The six-foot-three, 287-pound defender played 37 collegiate games at Queen’s University, where he made 92 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, two pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble. He was a two-time first-team U Sports All-Canadian and one-time second-team U Sports All-Canadian.

Newell attended the University at Buffalo pro day in March 2025, where he recorded a 4.96-second forty-yard dash, 27 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, a 34-inch vertical, and a nine-foot, five-inch broad jump.

Under the CFL’s drug policy, suspended players cannot participate in regular season or postseason games. It is at the Club’s discretion whether to allow players to participate in other team activities, such as training camp, preseason games, practices or meetings.

The Edmonton Elks (13-4) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-8) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, October 24, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The Elks are coming off a win over Winnipeg that clinched first place in the West Division, while Saskatchewan secured a playoff spot with a win over Montreal.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 620 CKRM in Regina.