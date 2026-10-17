Edmonton Elks clinch first place in division, will host 2026 CFL West Final

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks have officially clinched first place in the West Division, doing so with a 35-27 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night.

Justin Rankin led the way with 23 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown in the win. Cody Fajardo threw for just 120 yards, but added 72 yards on the ground. He tossed two touchdowns and rushed for two more.

With the result, Edmonton can finish with no fewer than 15 wins, making it mathematically impossible for the B.C. Lions to catch them with just two games remaining. That ensures that the Elks will get a first-round bye in the playoffs and host the Western Final at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, November 7.

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The Green and Gold last finished atop the division in 2015 and have not hosted a playoff game in 11 years. That season, they went on to capture the Grey Cup, the last time the team won a championship.

Edmonton most recently appeared in the postseason in 2019, when they won the East Semi-Final over the Alouettes before losing the East Final to Hamilton. The franchise went a combined 25-61 over the next five years, before turning it around this season.

As has been previously announced, the Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts, and B.C. Lions have also clinched postseason berths, while the Ottawa Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have been eliminated from playoff contention. Montreal has also clinched first place in the East Division, while B.C. and Toronto will host the divisional semi-finals.

The Elks (13-4) will wrap up their 2026 regular season on Saturday, October 24, when they visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders.