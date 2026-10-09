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Edmonton Elks to host first CFL playoff game since 2015

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks

The Concrete Castle of the North will host CFL playoff football for the first time in over a decade.

The Edmonton Elks officially clinched a home postseason game at Commonwealth Stadium with a 27-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. With that result, the Green and Gold can no longer mathematically finish lower than second place in the West Division.

Edmonton was held out of the end zone for three quarters in Hamilton, before Cody Fajardo scored on a touchdown plunge early in the fourth quarter. Receiver Zach Mathis provided the deciding points when he intercepted a fake punt by the Ticats and returned it for a touchdown. While Hamilton recorded a late kickoff return major, the Elks defence did not allow a touchdown thanks to four sacks from Malik Carney and a eight-tackle performance from Joel Dublanko.

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The Elks can still clinch first place in the West on Friday if the B.C. Lions lose to the winless Ottawa Redblacks. B.C. is favoured by 13.5 points in that game, the biggest spread of the 2026 season.

Edmonton most recently appeared in the postseason in 2019, when they won the East Semi-Final over the Alouettes before losing the East Final to Hamilton. Edmonton hasn’t hosted a postseason game since 2015, when they went on to defeat the Redblacks in the 103rd Grey Cup.

As has been previously announced, the Elks clinched a playoff spot back in Week 15. The Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts have also booked tickets to the postseason, while the Ottawa Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The B.C. Lions and Calgary Stampeders can clinch playoff berths in Week 19, while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders cannot clinch or be eliminated from postseason contention this week.

The Elks (12-4) will return to action on Friday, October 16, when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Today's Game Saturday, October 10

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