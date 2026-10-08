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Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks stand pat at QB, will start McLeod Bethel-Thompson against B.C.

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The Ottawa Redblacks will not make a quarterback change this week, despite speculation that rookie Bryson Barnes could get the start against the B.C. Lions.

Veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson will remain at the helm in Vancouver, though Barnes is still expected to play at some point in the coming weeks and has moved ahead of Jake Maier on the depth chart.

Bethel-Thompson has started the club’s last three games, going 0-3. The 38-year-old native of San Francisco, Calif., has completed 60.0 percent of his passes for 1,300 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions as a member of the Redblacks this season, his eighth in the CFL.

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The only other substantial change to the Redblacks lineup this week is the addition of Dionte Ruffin at field halfback, taking over for Benny Sapp III following his release. In four games this season, the veteran has made 11 defensive tackles.

Offensively, former second overall CFL Draft pick Nick Mardner has been placed on the reserve roster this week in favour of Ethan Jordan, who won the Hec Crighton Trophy in 2025 as the top football player in U Sports.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-15) will visit the B.C. Lions (9-6) on Friday, October 9, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks are coming off a loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while the Lions have won seven of their last eight matchups.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.

Graphic courtesy: Ottawa Redblacks

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

Next Games Friday, October 9

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