KeeSean Johnson game-time decision ‘at best’ for Riders against Montreal Alouettes

Photo courtesy: Electric Umbrella/Liam Richards/Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Canadian Football League all-star receiver KeeSean Johnson missed practice on Thursday with an ankle injury as the Saskatchewan Roughriders prepare to play the Montreal Alouettes in Week 19 on Thanksgiving Monday.

He suffered the setback with less than five minutes left in the third quarter against the Calgary Stampeders in Week 18 and did not return to the game. American linebacker Marquel Lee rolled up on his lower leg while tackling him to the turf at Mosaic Stadium.

“This week might be a little tough. Expecting him to get back, but not ruling out anything. Might be close to potential game-time at best, but we’ll see. He’s out here running or walking around, I should say, not in a boot or anything like that, so it’s good news,” head coach Corey Mace told the media.

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“When I talked to him during the game, I didn’t feel like it was anything crazy. Then as we’re getting more and more information on it, fell in line with what I was thinking. Even something that’s maybe not generally a long-term issue where we’re at in the season can become long-term, but not the case, which is awesome.”

The 30-year-old Johnson leads the Green and White with 147 targets, which he has turned into 101 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 regular season games. Last year, he saw 120 targets that led to him producing 86 catches for 1,159 yards with four touchdowns.

“He’s been super consistent for us. That’s a credit to who he is. He gets started early in the game, and it continues from there. He’s made a lot of plays for us in big moments,” Mace said.

“When he’s back out there doing it, that’s the expectation he has for himself. So it’s easier when guys have those expectations for themselves that ultimately everybody else can have the same expectations for them.”

Meanwhile, Samuel Emilus (lower leg) was listed as a limited participant. He has been out since suffering an injury against the B.C. Lions in Week 12. Through seven regular-season games in 2026, the 28-year-old has 38 grabs for 514 yards with three majors.

“Sam’s very close. Yes, I definitely expect Sam back,” Mace said.

Prior to his most recent issue, Emilus missed three games with a foot injury. He’s the CFL’s highest-paid Canadian receiver after the Montreal, QC native signed a two-year contract worth $285,000 in hard money for 2026. The six-foot, 200-pound pass catcher is set to earn $290,000 in hard money in 2027, which includes a $100,000 base salary guarantee.

Through 64 career CFL regular-season games, all with the Roughriders, Emilus has 242 receptions for 3,428 yards and 18 touchdowns. He’s played in four playoff games, recording 32 catches for 372 yards with one touchdown.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-7) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (12-3) on Monday, October 12, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off an upset loss to the Calgary Stampeders, while the Alouettes crushed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.