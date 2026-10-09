3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 19

3DownNation

Week 19 in the Canadian Football League is here, and every spot in the West Division playoff race remains up for grabs with all five teams in action.

We have ten contributors making picks straight-up and against the spread, and they’ll do so all season long. Enjoy.

Please note that contributors were asked to make their picks based on the consensus point spreads as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 8. Competing sportsbooks may have different spreads, and lines may change.

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Friday, October 9: Edmonton Elks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+6.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Edmonton Elks will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Hamilton Stadium on Friday night, where the Tabbies are touchdown underdogs at home. The Elks can clinch a home playoff game for the first time since 2015 with a win, while the Tabbies have already been eliminated from playoff contention. These two teams met two weeks ago, when Edmonton won in overtime thanks in large part to the play of kicker Vincent Blanchard, who booted a CFL-record NINE field goals in the 37-35 victory. The Elks will have David Beard and Joe Robustelli back in the lineup after a bye week, but will be without Kordell Jackson Jr. in the secondary. Meanwhile, the Ticats have had to rearrange their offensive line after the injury to Brayden Szeman.

ABBOTT: Expect Edmonton to be refreshed and focused.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: Should be no surprise to see anyone pick Edmonton here. The Elks aren’t Ottawa.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BORDIGNON: A rested Elks squad off the bye gets it done and covers.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: The Elks have so much to play for, whereas the Ticats don’t.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: The Elks will be looking to lock down first in the West.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Elks have something to play for this weekend.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HODGE: The Elks punch their home playoff ticket, but this spread is too wide.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HOSKINS: Edmonton coming off the bye week should mean this game is more productive than the last. Hamilton still keeps it close.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: The bye week should help Edmonton fix enough to get a win, but not enough to cover against a scrappy Ticats team.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

McINNIS: This is likely the contrarian play of the week; Edmonton wins, but I don’t see them running away with it.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 10, Hamilton 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 7, Hamilton 3.

Friday, October 9: Ottawa Redblacks at B.C. Lions (-13.5) at 10:00 p.m. EDT

The winless Ottawa Redblacks will visit the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on Friday night, where the Leos are two-touchdown home favourites. This is officially the widest point spread of the season thus far, the previous being 12.5 points when the Redblacks visited Montreal in Week 12. They did not cover that spread, losing by 30 points. Neither team has made significant changes this week, and Ottawa has elected to give McLeod Bethel-Thompson another start under centre, though rookie Bryson Barnes has been moved up the depth chart and could still make an appearance late.

ABBOTT: I’m an idiot, not a moron.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BALLANTINE: I really don’t want to pick against a team that is shading two touchdowns, but I also don’t want to be wrong.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BORDIGNON: I don’t think Sean Whyte will be as relied upon this week. Ottawa has already packed up the U-Haul.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

FILOSO: This might get ugly, but I’m not sure it’s losing by 14 points ugly.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: Late-night games for the Eastern team often aren’t pretty.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Lions can’t lose this one; otherwise, they would open the doors to other teams

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HODGE: This one could get ugly.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: I feel like this line flatters Ottawa somehow. BC romps.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: The Lions are playing too well to let this be the banana peel they slip on now.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

McINNIS: I’d need a much bigger number to back Ottawa here. Give me the big home favourite.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 10, Ottawa 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: B.C. 8, Ottawa 2.

Saturday, October 10: Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-1.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Calgary Stampeders will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday night, where the Blue Bombers are 1.5-point home favourites thanks to the return of quarterback Zach Collaros. These two teams have split the season series to date, with the Blue Bombers winning 30-28 in Calgary in Week 1, and the Stampeders winning 52-30 in Winnipeg in Week 8. A TON is riding on this game, as it will not only decide the season series but also possibly decide who makes the playoffs and who goes home. The Stampeders can officially clinch a playoff berth with a victory, while Winnipeg cannot clinch or be eliminated from contention based on the result of this game, but could fall four points behind in last place.

ABBOTT: There is no aspect of this Winnipeg team that I trust right now.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BALLANTINE: Calgary clinches a playoff spot with two weeks left, which is something I’d have thought impossible a month ago.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BORDIGNON: The VA train keeps on rolling into Winnipeg, as the Stampeders look towards the playoffs.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: Don’t think it matters who’s under centre for the Bombers; the Stamps are simply the better team.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

GASSON: Winnipeg just doesn’t have the juice at this point.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Stamps are looking very good, while the Blue Bombers are too inconsistent

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HODGE: I’m just not buying what the Blue Bombers are selling.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HOSKINS: I’m a bit surprised that Calgary is the dog here. I think they continue their playoff push.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

KLEIN: It feels like Winnipeg has run out of steam, while Calgary has found their form at the best time.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

McINNIS: This short number at home for Winnipeg is telling of the season they’ve had; I’ll play the Stamps.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Calgary 10, Winnipeg 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Calgary 10, Winnipeg 0.

Monday, October 12: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Montreal Alouettes (-5.5) at 1:00 p.m. EDT

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will visit the Montreal Alouettes on Monday afternoon for the CFL’s annual Thanksgiving Day game, where the Alouettes are modest home favourites. The Alouettes officially have nothing but pride to play for, as they’ve clinched first place in the East Division, but this game means everything for Saskatchewan, as they’ve lost three straight games and have yet to clinch a playoff berth. KeeSean Johnson did not practice on Thursday and appears unlikely to play for the Riders, though Tevaughn Campbell was a full participant. This line could shift as we learn more about how Montreal intends to deploy their roster.

ABBOTT: I’m not convinced Montreal is ready to take their foot off the gas yet.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BALLANTINE: I like Montreal sending a message against the reigning and defending champions this week.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BORDIGNON: Don’t bet against the Alouettes at home. Saskatchewan may keep it close, but I think the Alouettes win comfortably.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

FILOSO: The Alouettes have won their last 11 games at home. That’s enough for me.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

GASSON: Montreal is a house of horrors for the Riders at the best of times; forget when the Als are rolling and the Riders are not.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Alouettes can get some kind of revenge for last year’s Grey Cup.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: The Alouettes are a cut above right now.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HOSKINS: Sask can’t quite put it together like they did last year. The Montreal machine is hard to face on top of that.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: This game means nothing to Montreal and everything to Saskatchewan. But I don’t see the Als letting go of a chance to get some revenge for last November.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

McINNIS: I’ve been fading the Riders as favourites this season, and having success. In the underdog role, I’m happy to back them.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 10, Saskatchewan 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 8, Saskatchewan 2.

2026 records (straight-up)

HODGE — 52-17

HERRERA-VERGARA — 50-19

ABBOTT — 49-20

GASSON — 42-27

BORDIGNON — 41-28

FILOSO — 40-29

HOSKINS — 40-29

KLEIN — 40-29

BALLANTINE — 36-33

McINNIS* — 25-14

2026 records (against the spread)

HERRERA-VERGARA — 41-28

HODGE — 40-29

ABBOTT — 39-30

GASSON — 37-32

KLEIN — 34-35

BORDIGNON — 32-37

FILOSO — 31-38

HOSKINS — 30-39

BALLANTINE — 28-41

McINNIS* — 23-16