Edmonton Elks regain two starters, lose one against Ticats

Photo: Graeme Kelly/Alberta Athletics

The Edmonton Elks will have a couple of key offensive contributors healthy for Friday’s matchup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Canadian centre David Beard and American receiver Joe Robustelli are both slated to make their return to the starting lineup this week after injury absences. Beard, a former All-CFL selection, has been battling a calf injury, while Robustelli has appeared in just three games since signing with the team this offseason due to foot issues, recording 14 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

It isn’t all good news, however, as the Elks will be without one of their stars in the secondary this week. Kordell Jackson Jr. has been placed on the one-game injured list after dealing with an ankle issue in practice. Through 15 games, the 27-year-old has amassed 57 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, three forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups, and three interceptions.

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Veteran Kobe Williams will take over at field halfback in the interim after being relegated to backup duties in recent weeks, while Leonard Johnson comes back onto the roster as insurance. Canadian defensive lineman Noah Curtis has been placed on the reserve roster this week, while American pass rusher Elijah Alston has been returned to the practice roster.

The Edmonton Elks (11-4) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-11) on Friday, October 9, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a bye week, while the Tiger-Cats won a relatively one-sided game over the lowly Ottawa Redblacks.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.

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