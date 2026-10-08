B.C. Lions expected to go returner by committee against Ottawa

Photo: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions are expected to utilize a committee of returners on Friday against the Ottawa Redblacks, following the release of Lawrence Woods III on Tuesday.

No designated return specialist has been brought on to the roster to replace Woods, with several players expected to possibly contribute. Starting cornerback Robert Carter Jr., who recently returned from the NFL, has been eyeing an opportunity to contribute in the return game, while starting receivers Stanley Berryhill III and Jermaine Jackson Jr. have contributed in the past. Canadian backup Kieran Poissant is also an option and is expected to be one of the two deep returners on kickoff.

It remains unclear who will take the lead role among that group, though it is expected to be temporary. Returner Seven McGee recently returned to the team after being injured in the season opener and is thought to be only a couple of weeks away.

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The only addition to the Lions roster this week is American linebacker Wesley Steiner, who will make his debut after being signed on Tuesday. The six-foot, 235-pound defender finished his collegiate career at Washington State in 2024, where he made 11 total tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery over 13 games. He previously attended Auburn, where he tallied 87 total tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery over 47 games.

Steiner attended training camp with the Seattle Seahawks as a fullback in 2025, though he didn’t make the club’s final roster.

The B.C. Lions (9-6) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-15) on Friday, October 9, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks are coming off a loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while the Lions have won seven of their last eight matchups.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.

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