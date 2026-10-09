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Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers swap three starters for critical game against Stampeders

Photo courtesy: Samantha Keen/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have made three changes to their starting lineup for Saturday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders. The team issued its official depth chart on Friday.

Zach Collaros has officially been named the starting quarterback, ending his two-game absence due to a head injury. The 38-year-old returned to practice this week, and reassured concerned fans and critics that he has made the decision to continue playing after careful consideration for his health and well-being.

The veteran passer has gone 5-4 as a starter this season, completing 70.6 percent of his passes for 2,204 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has missed six regular-season games due to injury this year.

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Dru Brown has been listed as the backup quarterback behind Collaros, while Bryce Perkins will fill the third-string role. Taylor Elgersma has been moved to the reserve roster.

Tui Eli will start at centre in place of Tyler Elsbury, who has been moved to a depth role. In last week’s one-sided loss to the Montreal Alouettes, Elsbury took a holding penalty, delivered a bad snap, and allowed a sack.

Eli made one start at centre earlier this season, when Elsbury was moved to right guard in place of Patrick Neufeld. The 30-year-old blocker has played 85 career regular-season CFL games with the Blue Bombers at centre and guard since he was taken in the fourth round of the 2019 CFL Draft out of the University of Hawaii.

Jaylen Smith will start at strong-side linebacker after returning from a hip injury that kept him out of last week’s game. The Hamilton native has recorded 43 total tackles this season, his second in the CFL. This will be his seventh start of the year.

In a corresponding move, Michael Griffin II has been moved to a depth role behind Smith. The veteran started in his place last week. The 28-year-old has made 38 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, one sack, and one forced fumble over nine regular-season games this year.

Winnipeg has also promoted Kydran Jenkins to the active roster in a depth role at defensive end. The 24-year-old started the first three games of the regular-season, and tallied four defensive tackles. He was demoted to the practice roster in July.

Michael Ayers has been moved to the one-game injured list (calf), while Nuer Gatkuoth has been placed on the reserve roster. Ayers has made 19 special teams tackles this season to rank third in the CFL, while Gatkuoth has made eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble as a rookie this year.

The Blue Bombers cannot clinch a playoff berth or be eliminated from postseason contention this week, though their playoff chances would be greatly diminished with a loss to Calgary.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-8) will host the Calgary Stampeders (8-8) on Saturday, October 10 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a 37-31 upset win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while Winnipeg got crushed by the Montreal Alouettes.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

John Hodge is a longtime Canadian football reporter, insider, and podcaster for 3DownNation. Based in Winnipeg, Hodge is also a freelance television and radio broadcaster.

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