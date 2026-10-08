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Toronto Varsity Blues place head coach Darrell Adams on leave

Photo courtesy: Toronto Varsity Blues Athletics.

The University of Toronto has placed head football coach Darrell Adams on leave effective immediately, per sources. CanadaFootballChat was the first to report the news.

According to sources familiar with the situation, players were informed of the decision on Wednesday evening. No reason was given. Offensive coordinator Tommy Kanichis was named as the interim head coach during that meeting, with the school website already updated to reflect that title despite no public announcement regarding Adams’ status.

3DownNation has reached out to the University of Toronto for comment. This article will be updated if one is provided.

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Over two and a half seasons with the Varsity Blues, Adams had produced a 2-19 record and missed the OUA playoffs in both 2024 and 2025. The team has yet to record a win in 2026, beginning the year 0-5.

Prior to Toronto, Adams spent seven seasons as associate head coach, defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator for the Waterloo Warriors, helping the team to its first playoff win in 18 years and securing postseason berths in four of his final five seasons.

Adams began coaching collegiately in 2013 with the Carleton Ravens, serving as defensive line coach and strength & conditioning coordinator until moving to Waterloo in 2017. He has also enjoyed guest coaching stints with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders, as well as participating in the inaugural CFL Diversity in Sport program as a training camp assistant with the Toronto Argonauts.

The native of Long Island, N.Y., attended Villanova University and first arrived in Canada in 2007 after a brief practice roster stint with the New York Jets. He played three seasons at defensive tackle for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, recording 60 tackles and 11 sacks in 27 career CFL games. He retired prior to the 2010 season and assumed the role of strength & conditioning coordinator and assistant defensive line coach with the team the following year, serving for two seasons.

The Varsity Blues are scheduled to visit McMaster University on Friday, October 9, at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Next Games Friday, October 9

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