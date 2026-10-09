Calgary Stampeders cycle four starters for clash with Bombers

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The Calgary Stampeders will have four new starters in the lineup when they face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

The most substantial changes have occurred along the offensive line, where veteran left guard Zack Williams (ankle) and rookie right tackle Brad Ashmore (foot) have both been ruled out this week with injuries. Bakyne Coly, who was benched in favour of Ashmore four games ago, will return to the lineup at right tackle, while fellow American Preston Nichols will make his 2026 debut at left guard after recovering from a pectoral injury.

The other half of that ratio switch will take place in the secondary, where Adrian Greene returns as the starting field cornerback after a one-week hiatus. American rookie Lance Boykin, who replaced him last week, will return to the practice roster. Damon Webb will also get the start at strong-side linebacker this week over Australian standout Bailey Devine-Scott, allowing Canadian rookie Ashton Miller-Melancon more run at safety. Newcomer Jacob Taylor will dress as added insurance on the backend.

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Former All-CFL receiver Reggie Begelton (knee) continues to yo-yo in and out of the lineup and will sit this one out. 2026 first-round CFL Draft pick Eric Rascoe (hamstring) will also be sidelined by injury yet again, while Canadian defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (knee) has been placed on the reserve roster this week.

Canadian linebacker Terrence Ganyi and American defensive end Daniel Grzesiak will dress for depth this week.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-8) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-8) on Saturday, October 10, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a 37-31 upset win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while Winnipeg got crushed by the Montreal Alouettes.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.

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