Connect with us

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders cycle four starters for clash with Bombers

Photo: Blair Takahashi/COACHTAK/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Calgary Stampeders will have four new starters in the lineup when they face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

The most substantial changes have occurred along the offensive line, where veteran left guard Zack Williams (ankle) and rookie right tackle Brad Ashmore (foot) have both been ruled out this week with injuries. Bakyne Coly, who was benched in favour of Ashmore four games ago, will return to the lineup at right tackle, while fellow American Preston Nichols will make his 2026 debut at left guard after recovering from a pectoral injury.

The other half of that ratio switch will take place in the secondary, where Adrian Greene returns as the starting field cornerback after a one-week hiatus. American rookie Lance Boykin, who replaced him last week, will return to the practice roster. Damon Webb will also get the start at strong-side linebacker this week over Australian standout Bailey Devine-Scott, allowing Canadian rookie Ashton Miller-Melancon more run at safety. Newcomer Jacob Taylor will dress as added insurance on the backend.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Former All-CFL receiver Reggie Begelton (knee) continues to yo-yo in and out of the lineup and will sit this one out. 2026 first-round CFL Draft pick Eric Rascoe (hamstring) will also be sidelined by injury yet again, while Canadian defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (knee) has been placed on the reserve roster this week.

Canadian linebacker Terrence Ganyi and American defensive end Daniel Grzesiak will dress for depth this week.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-8) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-8) on Saturday, October 10, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a 37-31 upset win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while Winnipeg got crushed by the Montreal Alouettes.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.

Graphic courtesy: Calgary Stampeders

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdictions. Please bet responsibly.

Today's Games Friday, October 9

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

KeeSean Johnson game-time decision ‘at best’ for Riders against Montreal Alouettes

John Hodge

Winnipeg Blue Bombers swap three starters for critical game against Stampeders

JC Abbott

B.C. Lions’ quadragenarian kicker Sean Whyte has no plans to retire prior to ‘scary’ CFL rule changes

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 19

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions’ quadragenarian kicker Sean Whyte has no plans to retire prior to ‘scary’ CFL rule changes

Edmonton Elks

CFL unveils official Most Outstanding Rookie candidates

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks regain two starters, lose one against Ticats

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders cycle four starters for clash with Bombers

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation CFL best bets: Week 19

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Andrew McInnis’ CFL picks: expect Ottawa and B.C. to deliver a shootout

Saskatchewan Roughriders

KeeSean Johnson game-time decision ‘at best’ for Riders against Montreal Alouettes

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers swap three starters for critical game against Stampeders

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros wants to continue CFL career in 2027

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Toronto Varsity Blues place head coach Darrell Adams on leave

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats swap three Canadians for matchup with Elks

Toronto Argonauts

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders’ second-half slide continues

Toronto Argonauts

Mike Miller claims no deception regarding Chad Kelly’s status, ‘expects’ return after Argos bye week

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks stand pat at QB, will start McLeod Bethel-Thompson against B.C.

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks cut starting defender

Montreal Alouettes

Former CFL player Richard Karikari charged with financial crimes

Montreal Alouettes

Edmonton Elks can clinch first place in West Division in Week 19

B.C. Lions

Alleged groin punches from B.C.’s Josh Hagerty result in ‘life-altering’ injury to Alouettes’ Liam Talbot

B.C. Lions

CFL suspends Josh Hagerty two games for striking Liam Talbot, two others disciplined

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Zach Collaros leaves Banjo Bowl with injury, doesn’t return

Picks

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

Montreal Alouettes QB Davis Alexander blasts B.C. Lions’ Mathieu Betts for ‘horsesh*t’ tackle

News

Halifax Wanderers propose new stadium compatible with Canadian football

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders bench kicker Alex Hale for Banjo Bowl

B.C. Lions

Lions owner Amar Doman’s desire to purchase BC Place unshaken by government refusals

Stewart Johnston

News

CFL board of governors unanimously approves Quebec City expansion: report

Montreal Alouettes

Three players to attend CFL hearing after Lions-Alouettes brawl: report

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks clinch CFL playoff spot for first time since 2019

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers place Zach Collaros on six-game injured list

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Montreal Alouettes talk their way out of top spot

U Sports

Waterloo Warriors player Daniel Molla dead at 19

Edmonton Elks

Where do CFL season series stand in tight West Division?

Edmonton Elks

Riders’ Aubrey Miller Jr., Elks’ Nick Anderson fined for spearing in Labour Day weekend action

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions bathe in bad blood, deliver bare-knuckle beatdown to Alouettes (& 14 other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers pluck right strings in Banjo Bowl win (& 11 other thoughts)

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories