B.C. Lions’ quadragenarian kicker Sean Whyte has no plans to retire prior to ‘scary’ CFL rule changes

Photo courtesy: David Dermer/B.C. Lions

A changing of the guard could be on the way in the CFL kicking fraternity, but Sean Whyte has no plans to leave the B.C. Lions of his own volition.

The four-time all-star, who will turn 41 years old later this month, says that he is not yet contemplating retirement, despite a looming threat to kickers across the league.

“I don’t want to quit ever,” Whyte told reporters this week. “I feel really good. I’m hitting the ball clean. The new rule changes are kind of scary; I think they want a guy with a bigger leg, but I’m just going to continuously do me. I think I’ve shown that I’m still competitive and I’m still consistent, and I can still do the job.”

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The CFL announced structural rule changes last season, the most substantial of which are set to take effect in 2027. The goal posts, which currently sit at the goal line, are slated to move to the back of a shortened 15-yard end zone, increasing the distance needed to hit your average kick.

Some have speculated that the move could push out a segment of the league’s current specialists, particularly those like Whyte who thrive from inside of 50 yards. The longstanding veteran has connected on 40-of-43 field goal attempts (93 percent) so far this season, but has made just one kick from outside 50 yards in the past two years — hitting that mark exactly. Under the new rules, the offence would have to reach the 28-yard line to set up that same kick, placing an emphasis on kickers with more raw leg strength.

“I’m definitely thinking about it because it’s my job, and right now I’m having the best time of my life playing for my hometown,” Whyte acknowledged. “I’ve got my wife and my daughter at games. My mom and dad are there. It’s just special, and I don’t want to give it up. I want to keep going.”

CFL teams have already begun preparing for the shift, taking advantage of the league’s Global roster rules to develop international athletes from other sports who possess big boots but lack polished process or accuracy. In B.C., former Gaelic footballer Mark McNamee has spent the entire year on the injured list, learning for the future.

There is already a potential blueprint for his success, as fellow Irishman Jude McAtamney went 22-of-26 (84.6 percent) during a long early-season audition with the Calgary Stampeders, nailing all five of his kicks from outside of 50 in the process. Veteran Canadian Rene Paredes took back the top job with the team once he returned from injury and has had predictable success, but has since announced that he will be retiring after this year.

That hit home with Whyte, who is roughly eight months Paredes’ junior.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to have a couple beers with the guy after a game, and he’s an awesome human being. He’s had an unbelievable career,” Whyte said. “We started basically at the same time, so he pushed me to be better. I always wanted to beat Rene, and I hope it’s vice versa. Nothing but respect for that guy. He’s done amazing. He’s like a Lui Passaglia; he’s one of the greats, and he’s a trendsetter for the kids, up-and-coming Canadian kickers.”

Whyte continues to be a role model for the next generation in his own right, and has enjoyed the best stretch of his career since returning to B.C. in 2022. Distance be damned, his ability to provide almost automatic points continues to rank him among the league’s best, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

That was on full display last week, when Whyte connected on all eight of his field goal attempts to score every single Lions point in a 24-17 victory over Toronto. That performance set a new franchise record and would have tied a CFL single-game record if it had been done one week earlier. Edmonton’s Vincent Blanchard, who was 11 years old when Whyte kicked his first professional field goal, beat him to the punch with a nine-field-goal outing in Week 17.

However, the Laval product needed overtime to achieve his feat, while B.C.’s reliable veteran did his in regulation.

“Absolutely. Mine’s way better,” Whyte grinned when asked if Blanchard’s accomplishment needed an asterisk.

“By the end of the game, I was feeling really good. I was hitting the ball clean and going into the 48-yarder at the end of the game, there was no doubt in my mind. I kind of knew (the record) was at stake. Everyone kept bugging me about it, but no, it’s just fun to be a part of the team. I’ve been kicking PATs all dang year, so it was nice to actually earn a cheque this week.”

That performance reinforced the dilemma that the Lions, and several other CFL teams, will face this offseason. You can chase the ability to kick long field goals and maximize the range from which you can score, but how many of those players will have the experience and precision needed to make kick after kick with the game on the line? Accuracy and reliability still count for something amidst a shifting landscape.

“I needed a day like that, especially for contract purposes in the offseason,” Whyte grinned. “I needed to show people I can still do it, I can still be counted on, and that’s all it is. I try not to think about those things. I just try to go 100 percent every day.”

So long as the Lions continue prioritizing his skill set, Whyte plans to be back next year. He’s still having fun, believing that his teammates keep him young and crediting this particular roster as a “special” group. There is also one task outstanding for the White Rock, B.C., native after 19 years in pro football.

“I’m from B.C. I want a B.C. Lions Grey Cup ring,” Whyte said. “I grew up going to games and watching Lui and watching the Fluties. Every time I put on that jersey, I know how lucky and special it is. It still hasn’t hit me, man. It’s just surreal to me that I’m even still here doing this. It would mean everything to have a B.C. Lions ring on my finger. I can retire the Edmonton one and just wear my B.C. Lions one for the rest of my life.”

The B.C. Lions (9-6) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-15) on Friday, October 9, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks are coming off a loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while the Lions have won seven of their last eight matchups.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.