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Saskatchewan Roughriders

Brett Lauther successfully reacquires Saskatchewan Roughriders’ No. 12 jersey

Brett Lauther
Photo courtesy: Matt Smith/SportsCage/Harvard Media

Rider fans won’t need to run to the store in order to support their favourite kicker.

Brett Lauther took part in practice on Thursday in his familiar No. 12 jersey, signifying a successful negotiation for the digits after he was reacquired via trade last week.

Canadian rookie Malcolm Bell, Saskatchewan’s first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, had been wearing No. 12 through the first 15 games of the season, recording eight defensive tackles and three special teams tackles. He will wear No. 4 going forward.

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Lauther said in his introductory press conference last week that he was in a “negotiating period” with Bell for the rights to the jersey.

“Thanks to Malcolm. I’ll probably keep the transaction just between us, but very thankful for him. We got it worked out. I think No. 4 looks good on him too,” Lauther told the Regina media.

“We had an exchange of some stuff. I don’t want to put it out there, put it on him or anything, but it all worked out.”

The 35-year-old kicker wore No. 12 with Saskatchewan from 2018 until 2025, prior to his release this offseason. After spending much of this season with the Ottawa Redblacks, Lauther was brought back by the Riders at the CFL trade deadline in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

While he did not play last week after arriving late, Lauther has been one of the league’s best kickers this year, nailing 32-of-34 field goal attempts to rank fourth in the CFL at 94.1 percent (min. 20 attempts). He’s also gone 22-of-23 on his conversion attempts.

Over 130 career regular-season CFL games, the native of Truro, N.S., has connected on 333-of-404 field goal attempts (82.4 percent) and 232-of-248 convert attempts (93.5 percent).

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-7) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (12-3) on Monday, October 12, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off an upset loss to the Calgary Stampeders, while the Alouettes crushed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

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