Photo courtesy: Concordia Stingers

Paul Eddy Saint-Vilien is no longer the interim head coach at Concordia University; he’s the real deal.

The school announced the decision to make the hire permanent on Friday. He was originally appointed interim head coach in April, after Brad Collinson stepped down.

“We are very happy to have Paul Eddy leading our football program. He is a great leader; his reputation in the football community speaks for itself,” director of recreation and athletics Claude Morin said in a statement. “His vision for Concordia football and the culture he started to instill in the last few months is aligned with the type of culture we want within Concordia Athletics. I foresee a great future for our team, program and for the student-athletes who are with us and will be coming to us.”

Prior to his promotion, Saint-Vilien spent three seasons as the Stingers’ defensive coordinator. He previously spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks as an assistant and at Carleton University.

“I am happy to continue the work I started with Stingers Football, and I want to thank Claude Morin for his trust. Standard. Execution. Emotion. Go Stingers,” said Saint-Vilien.

In his first season at the helm, Saint-Vilien guided the Stingers to the fourth and final RSEQ playoff position with a 3-5 regular-season record. Concordia finished the regular season on a positive note, defeating the Sherbrooke Vert et Or and Bishop’s Gaiters in consecutive games to clinch its playoff berth. They eventually lost to Laval in the RSEQ semi-finals