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3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: 113th Grey Cup

3DownNation

We have reached the final game of the 2026 CFL season, and we’ve got a ton of reporting about it all over our website for you to enjoy. The 113th Grey Cup has the makings of a classic, so here are our picks for the game and its two awards: Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian.

Our ten contributors made picks straight-up and against the spread throughout the regular season and playoffs. John Hodge has already clinched the straight-up, though Joel Gasson technically still has a chance to catch him against the spread. Nevertheless, everyone else made their picks anyway.

Please note that contributors were asked to make their picks based on BET99’s point spread as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 13.

 113th Grey Cup: Montreal Alouettes (-3) vs. Edmonton Elks — Sunday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m. ET

ABBOTT: The Montreal Alouettes have the most explosive offence in football, but defence wins championships, and Edmonton are elite at all three levels. They’ll give up some yardage and points – who wouldn’t? – but look for a timely turnover on par with Jackie Parker’s 90-yard fumble return in 1954.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

Most Valuable Player: DL Malik Carney, Edmonton.

Most Valuable Canadian: DB Tyrell Ford, Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: Montreal has been a wagon for the last two seasons. That lack of regular-season adversity costs them again against Edmonton.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

Most Valuable Player: QB Cody Fajardo, Edmonton.

Most Valuable Canadian: LB Joel Dublanko, Edmonton.

BORDIGNON: It seems like destiny for this Alouettes team, or at least that’s what my head thinks. I just have this weird gut feeling that the Elks get it done. Fun fact: the underdog has won three of the last four Grey Cups. 

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

Most Valuable Player: QB Cody Fajardo, Edmonton.

Most Valuable Canadian: DB Tyrell Ford, Edmonton.

FILOSO: I’m not discounting what Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot will do on Sunday night, but I do believe that defence wins championships and that Cody Fajardo will come up clutch when it matters most. A couple of pivotal plays make the difference in what’s sure to be a tight affair.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

Most Valuable Player: RB Justin Rankin, Edmonton.

Most Valuable Canadian: DB Tyrell Ford, Edmonton.

GASSON: It’s hard to shake Edmonton’s ability to find ways to win games, but I’ll give Cody Fajardo some more ammunition. Davis Alexander with two healthy legs gets it done. 

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

Most Valuable Player: QB Davis Alexander, Montreal.

Most Valuable Canadian: REC Tyson Philpot, Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: This should go down to the wire, but Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot have what it takes to win it all for the Als.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

Most Valuable Player: QB Davis Alexander, Montreal.

Most Valuable Canadian: REC Tyson Philpot, Montreal.

HODGE: Edmonton’s defence is excellent, but this season was defined by two players being head and shoulders above all others. I like their chances of making some magic together on Sunday.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

Most Valuable Player: QB Davis Alexander, Montreal.

Most Valuable Canadian: REC Tyson Philpot, Montreal.

HOSKINS: The Elks have overcome every other prediction. Let’s put the glass slipper on.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

Most Valuable Player: QB Cody Fajardo, Edmonton.

Most Valuable Canadian: LB Joel Dublanko, Edmonton.

KLEIN: This should be a classic, and I trust Davis Alexander to get the job done.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

Most Valuable Player: QB Davis Alexander, Montreal.

Most Valuable Canadian: REC Tyson Philpot, Montreal.

McINNIS: With unusually warm temperatures in Calgary and very little wind expected, conditions are perfect for a shootout, and that plays right into Montreal’s hands. After falling short last year, the Alouettes are ready to finish the job.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Edmonton.

Most Valuable Player: QB Davis Alexander, Montreal.

Most Valuable Canadian: REC Tyson Philpot, Montreal.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 5, Edmonton 5.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 5, Edmonton 5.

3DownNation.com staff
Pick
Montreal Alouettes
-3
Alberta & Ontario only Rest of Canada

2026 records (straight-up)

HODGE — 62-23
ABBOTT — 59-26
HERRERA-VERGARA — 59-26
GASSON — 52-33
BORDIGNON — 50-35
FILOSO — 50-35
HOSKINS — 50-35
KLEIN — 48-37
BALLANTINE — 47-38
McINNIS* — 36-19

2026 records (against the spread)

HODGE — 46-39
GASSON — 45-40
HERRERA-VERGARA — 46-39
ABBOTT — 45-40
BORDIGNON — 41-44
KLEIN — 39-46
BALLANTINE — 40-45
HOSKINS — 37-48
FILOSO — 37-48
McINNIS* — 27-28

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